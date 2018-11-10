BEAVERTON — The West Albany High girls water polo team overcame a slow start and took the state 5A title with a 13-9 win against Hood River at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The Bulldogs trailed 4-1 in the first quarter, but they were able to regroup in the second and outscore Hood River 5-0.
“Even though we had difficulties everybody overcame it and pushed through,” West's Bailey Dickerson said. “After the first quarter we really started pushing together as a team to win the championship.”
West Albany led 12-6 through the third and then held on for the title.
“I think that our determination to win was what kind of pushed us over the edge to get that win,” West's Sabrina Grato said. “We knew that we were the ones that wanted the win more than they did and the fact that they are returning champions two years in a row kind of pushed us to want to take it away from them.”
Erica Rietmann was strong in the goal with seven blocks, two coming on penalty shots.
Kylee Crofcheck led the scoring with five goals. Grato added four goals, Dickerson had two goals and Taylor Kelley and Olivia Friedel both finished with one.
Crofcheck said communication was key for the Bulldogs.
“I thought we did good as a team and our communication was on point,” she said. “I think we played really well as a team and I think that even under pressure and the loudness of the whole facility, I think we did really well and we came out with that win.”
West coach Rob Romancier said Grato, Dickerson and Rietmann were all first team all-state picks and Taylor Kelley was second team. Dickerson landed MVP honors.
The West Albany boys finished second in the 5A tournament, falling to Parkrose12-4 in the title game.
The Bulldogs were held to 16 percent shooting in the game.
“Their goalie was just on fire tonight,” West coach Rob Nelke said. “We’ve got to give credit to their great defense and a great job by their goalkeeper.”
Colby Huddleston finished with two goals and Braxton Reece and Eric Formiller both had one goal.
“We hung with them in the first half but they broke away in the third,” Nelke said. “We had a hard time fighting them with their team defense. But we’ll be back.”