BEAVERTON — The West Albany boys and girls water polo teams are both headed to state championship games.
The girls rolled to an 18-5 semifinal win against Hillsboro at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center and will take on Hood River on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the 5A title.
The Bulldogs overcame a slow start and hit their stride in the third.
Kylee Crofcheck finished with seven goals and five assists and Bailey Dickerson added four goals, six assists and 10 steals.
Olivia Friedel (two goals) and Taylor Kelley (three goals) also had multiple goals on the day.
WA coach Rob Romancier said the Bulldogs’ defense was the key to the win. The Bulldogs had 31 steals to nine turnovers.
The Bulldogs gave up nine shots for the game.
“The defense was smothering,” Romancier said. “The defense was just fantastic.
The West Albany boys held off Hood River 15-10 to grab a berth in the title game against Parkrose, which will be played after the girls game at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Kieran Van Horsen had six goals, Eric Formiller had five and Colby Huddleston added two for WAHS.
Braxton Reece and Dylan Hayes each had one goal.
Goalie Conner Mier had nine saves, “which was huge keeping us in the game throughout the game,” WAHS coach Rob Nelke said.
The Bulldogs played at Parkrose in a tournament early in the season and lost 9-7.
“So we’re looking to play them again and see what we can do,” Nelke said.