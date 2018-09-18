A quick look at the Corvallis High volleyball schedule would tell you the Spartans haven’t missed a beat since last season, and for good reason.
The team returns 10 players from a squad that won a strong Mid-Willamette Conference and finished third at the 5A state tournament.
Coach Steve Hyre says there were some nerves in the season opener against North Salem, but they were quickly worked out.
The Spartans are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play after Tuesday’s three-set home sweep of South Albany. Set scores were 25-8, 25-12, 25-19.
CHS has lost just two sets so far, and both came in a five-set win at West Albany.
“We’re doing well at playing at our best and not down to other people’s levels,” senior setter Kylynn Quinn said. “Communicating, being prepared and practicing hard.”
Junior Ryann Gregg, a two-time first team all-state outside hitter, returns to lead the offense. She recently committed to the University of Portland.
She has lots of help at the net, as she was joined in the starting lineup Tuesday by seniors Allie Watts, Sydney Larcom and Malia Johnson and junior Nevaeh Bray. Senior Tanya Sisson, absent Tuesday, is also a contributor up front.
Senior Kylynn Quinn is a multi-year setter, and twin sister Taylor Quinn is the team’s steady libero.
Bend and Summit, last year’s 5A finalists, have moved on to 6A with the state’s reclassification. That leaves Corvallis as one of the clear favorites for this year’s state title.
“There’s always pressure,” Gregg said. “When you’re at the top you basically have everything to lose. You have a big target on your back, but I think we’ve done such a good job of handling the pressure."
Despite some errors and a winless conference record, South Albany made Corvallis work for its points in stretches Tuesday.
Jadah Schmidke had six kills and Taya Manibusan five kills for the RedHawks (1-8, 0-6), who kept it close in the first set. They trailed 7-6 in the first set before the Spartans scored 11 straight.
Corvallis scored the first four points of the second set, led 12-4 and South got no closer than six from there. The Redhawks had two early leads in the third and rallied to tie the match three times, the last at 17-all, before the Spartans closed on an 8-2 run.
“I thought we fought well in the third set,” South coach Kelle Angel said. “Hitting aggressive, trying not to tip the ball over the net as much. We passed better in serve-receive than we have been.”
The RedHawks were tripped up by numerous unforced errors. Angel said that’s been a hurdle her team has struggled with but also an area that’s seen improvement.
South has seven returners from last season, with key experience in the hitting positions. Angel says her team’s strength is that the players are good teammates.
“They’re good to each other,” the coach said. “They have each other’s back, good, bad. Thick or thin, which isn’t easy when you’re struggling.”
Gregg had 13 kills and Bray seven for the Spartans. Kylynn Quinn added 25 assists and Taylor Quinn 13 digs.
On a squad with so many returners, Kylynn Quinn said her team roughly picked up where it left off last season.
Junior Zandra Johnson and sophomore Kendal Simmons are the new varsity players, but they fit right in because all of the players are friends.
The Spartans haven’t had many competitive matches, but they’ll face a strong field Saturday at the South Albany tournament, which includes many top 6A and 5A teams.
Gregg says keeping a focus on one match at a time can be difficult.
“It’s hard but it’s fun because we get to be perfectionists. We get to work on the little details and the little things,” she said. “Those games that we’re fighting tooth and nail for every point, you’re just trying to get it over the net. These ones (like Tuesday) we get to focus on timing and all the little details. Then at state when we have those big matches, it’s just easy.”
Corvallis coach Steve Hyre is using some matches this year to get players experience to be prepared for next year, when the team loses six to graduation.
But current experience and talent are carrying the Spartans.
“It’s going well,” Hyre said. “They’ve showed that they’re a veteran team. I tried not to get too worked up when things aren’t going smooth. It’s more, call a timeout, ‘we’ve got to pick up the intensity, let’s get back to our game.’”