The Corvallis High volleyball team finished third in the 5A state tournament with a win against Mid-Willamette Conference rival West Albany on Saturday at Liberty High in Hillsboro.
Set scores were 25-20, 26-28, 25-14, 25-13.
Ryann Gregg had 22 kills, Nevaeh Bray had 11 kills and 4.5 blocks, Zaley Bennett finished with 40 assists and was 18-for-18 serving with five aces and Hanna Jones was 21-for-21 serving with four aces for CHS.
Kierra Sanchez and Hannah Stadstad had nine kills each and Hailey Heider had eight kills for West. Sanchez also had four aces and 13 digs and Elijah Sanders had 34 assists and 13 digs for the Bulldogs.
"I felt like we served well today against West and defensively we did a good job," CHS coach Steve Hyre said. "It’s tough to get kids going after a tough loss the night before and play well.
"It was a nice way to end the season, finishing third."
The Spartans finished 19-5 overall. Hyre said it was a very good season after losing several key players off the 2018 state title team.
"It was a good run," he said. "They found their identity as the season went on and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments."
Hyre said he is retiring now that the season has come to an end. Gregg is his granddaughter and will be playing in college.
"I've been doing it for 30-plus years and I'm ready to do some other things like watch my grand kids play," he said.
The Bulldogs finished fifth.
2A
Second-seeded Central Linn couldn’t keep pace with top-seeded Kennedy and was swept in the 2A title match at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-18.
Sydney Northern had 15 kills, Delaney Northern 17 assists and Josie Nealon 18 digs in the loss.
The Cobras finish the season 22-4, with two losses to Kennedy.
4A
Philomath, seeded 10th in the 4A tournament, rebounded from a semifinal loss to Oregon West Conference rival Sweet Home with a 3-1 win over Junction City to take third place at Forest Grove High.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.
The Warriors swept No. 7 seed Corbett on the road to advance to the quarterfinals, then topped second seed Sisters 3-1 to reach the semis; PHS was swept by the Huskies.