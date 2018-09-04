Corvallis outlasted West Albany 3-2 on Tuesday in a marathon Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match at WAHS. Set scores were 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 26-28 and 15-10.
Ryann Gregg had 20 kills, Nevaeh Bray 16 and Tanya Sisson 14 for CHS. Hanna Jones was 20-of-23 serving with three aces, Taylor Quinn had 20 digs and Kylynn Quinn had 21 digs and 54 assists.
Sydney Backer had 37 digs, Lindsey Stewart 20 kills and Gracie Boeder five assisted blocks to lead the Bulldogs.
West resumes MWC action on Thursday with a match at South Albany. Corvallis faces Lebanon at Crescent Valley on Thursday.
Silverton 3, Crescent Valley 1
Silverton knocked off Crescent Valley in the Raiders' Mid-Willamette Conference opener. Set scores were 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-18.
CV (0-2, 0-1) resumes MWC action on Thursday by hosting Lebanon.
Philomath 3, Sweet Home 0
PHILOMATH — The Warriors opened their Oregon West Conference schedule with a 3-0 win over Stayton. Set scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-13.
The Warriors (2-1, 1-0) return to OWC action on Thursday with a match at Sweet Home.
Lowell 3, Jefferson 1
LOWELL - The Red Devils rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Jefferson 3-1 in the Central Valley Conference opener for both teams. Set scores were 22-25, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-16.
Jefferson (1-2, 0-1) resumes CVC action by hosting East Linn Christian on Thursday.
Monroe 3, Oakland 0
OAKLAND — The Dragons swept Oakland in their Central Valley Conference opener. Set scores were 25-20, 25-17 and 25-12.
Callie Horning had six kills, Ashley Sutton had 20 assists, Tyler Warden had 12 kills and Mirtha Lopez had 5 kills and 14 digs for the Dragons.
Monroe (2-3, 1-0) hosts Regis on Thursday in another league match.
McKenzie 3, Alsea 2
FINN ROCK — Alsea dropped a heartbreaker to McKenzie as the Wolverines lost in five sets for their first league loss of the season.
Alsea jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after winning the second and third sets, but couldn't hold off an Eagle rally as McKenzie won the first, fourth, and fifth sets.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12, 15-10.
Alsea (4-5, 2-1) returns to action on Saturday as they travel to Damascus Christian.