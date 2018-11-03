FOREST GROVE — The Santiam Christian volleyball team came on strong in the second half of the match and won the 3A state championship by defeating Cascade Christian in four sets on Saturday.
Set scores were 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17.
It was a rematch of the 2017 state title match, won by Cascade Christian in a fifth set tiebreaker. SC had won the first two sets.
The Eagles defeated Cascade Christian in five sets in a nonleague tournament on Oct. 6, so the teams were very well acquainted by the title match.
"It's always feels good to come back and overcome a loss," SC coach Kelli Fitzpatrick said. "But I wouldn't want to compete against any other team. They have fantastic athletes and character.
"So it was good to be at that point with them again."
Emily Bourne had 21 kills and Kassie Staton added 17. Bourne also had three service aces and 21 digs.
Setter Josie Risinger finished with 39 assists.
Aliyah Atkins had 20 digs and Lauryn Penner had 18.
"It wasn’t just one person, every single girl that was on that court contributed an incredible amount. Our defense, we kept Cascade from being able to put the ball down.
The Eagles last won a state title in 2014.
"It was a fantastic weekend. These girls far exceeded my expectations coming into the season."
Cascade Christian entered the state tournament as the top seed and SC was No. 2.
SC finishes the season at 24-3 overall.
5A
HILLSBORO — West Albany High rebounded from a tough semifinal loss to sweep past Mid-Willamette Conference foe Dallas to take home third place at the OSAA 5A state volleyball tournament at Liberty High.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-23, 25-19.
The Bulldogs finish the season 23-5.
4A
FOREST GROVE — This time, Sisters got the best of Sweet Home in a five-set match.
The Huskies dropped the final two sets of the season and the match to their league rivals, who they beat three times earlier, including two five-setters, and finished fifth at the 4A state tournament at Forest Grove High.
Set scores were 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6.
The Huskies, the No. 2 seed, finish the season 21-4.
2A
REDMOND — Central Linn bounced back for a semifinal loss to rally from a set down to knock off No. 1 seed Kennedy to take home third place at the 2A tournament at Ridgeview High.
Set scores were 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18,
The Cobras end the season 22-5.