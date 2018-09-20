Crescent Valley High volleyball extended its winning streak to two games as the Raiders defeated visiting South Albany in four sets in a Mid-Willamette Conference match.
Set scores were 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 25-22.
Adrianna Kazmaier led the way for CV, tallying six aces, two assists, and 27 digs. Tais Vega added 15 kills and 22 digs while Sierra Noss added three kills and 23 assists.
"Our team showed a lot of grit tonight," coach Troy Shorey said. "They were challenged with adversity, but were still able to step up and play at a consistent level. South Albany played well and did a great job keeping the ball in play. So we had to not rely so much on our athleticism, and more on our mental game."
The Raiders (3-9, 2-5) travel to North Salem on Tuesday.
Corvallis 3, North Salem 0
SALEM — The Spartans continued to roll like a well-oiled machine on Thursday night as they swept the Mid-Willamette match to remain unbeaten on the season.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.
Kylynn Quinn (34 assists) and Ryann Gregg (22 kills) led the way for Corvallis while Malia Johnson added 10 digs and Kendal Simmons went 11-of-11 serving with two aces.
The Spartans (10-0, 7-0 Mid Willamette Conference) play in the South Albany State Preview Saturday.
West Albany 3, Central 0
West Albany extended its winning streak to five games as the Bulldogs cruised in three quick sets.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.
Alexis Chapman had eight kills and three blocks, Gracie Boeder had seven kills and three blocks, Lindsey Stewart 19 digs and 12 kills and Courtney Isom 29 assists.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 6-1) play in the South Albany tournament on Saturday.
Dallas 3, Lebanon 0
LEBANON — The Warriors were swept in the conference home match.
Lebanon (4-6, 3-4 MWC) plays in Saturday's South Albany tournament.
Philomath 3, Newport 0
NEWPORT — Philomath rolled to the three-set home sweep. Set scores were 25-7, 25-8, 25-14.
Philomath (11-3, 3-2) has won five in a row and nine of its last 10 and will compete this Saturday at the South Albany State Preview.
Central Linn 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — The Cobras got the win to stay undefeated in Central Valley Conference play.
Central Linn (10-1, 6-0) next plays Saturday at St. Paul, while Jefferson (3-5, 2-4) hosts Monroe on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian continued its sizzling 2018 season with a strong start to Mountain Valley Conference play as the Eagles breezed past Harrisburg.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.
Josie Risinger tallied 37 assists and four kills. Emily Bourne 14 kills, Kassie Staton nine kills, Allaire Gilder six kills and Aliyah Atkins five kills.
The Eagles (10-1, 1-0) travel to La Pine on Tuesday.
Alsea sweeps doubleheader
ALSEA — Alsea upped its winning streak to four games by sweeping a doubleheader with wins over Triangle Lake and Crow.
The Wolverines made quick work of Triangle Lake in the first contest, winning in three sets. Set scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-13.
Against Triangle Lake, junior Lexie Oleman had seven aces and three kills. Fellow junior Liberty Ulm had six assists.
Alsea kept its foot on the gas against Crow as the Wolverines also claimed this contest in three sets. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14, 25-20.
Sophomore Ariyah Bishop had six assists, two kills and two aces. Senior Jami Harper added eight kills and two aces.
The Wolverines (9-7, 5-1) travel to Oak Hill on Monday.
Lowell 3, East Linn Christian 0
LOWELL — East Linn Christian couldn't find much of a groove against Lowell as the Eagles lost in three sets.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-11, 25-13.
The Eagles (2-8, 0-6 Central Valley) travel to St. Paul for a tournament on Saturday.
Oakridge 3, Monroe 0
MONROE — Monroe couldn't keep pace as the Dragons dropped their third straight contest.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-6, 25-22.
Monroe was led by Maddie Gamache's nine kills and Mirtha Lopez's 14 digs.
The Dragons (6-7, 4-2) travel to Jefferson on Tuesday.
Scio 3, Amity 1
AMITY — Scio snapped a two game losing streak with a victory over Amity. Set scores were 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21.
The Loggers (6-4, 1-1 PacWest Conference) play in the Salem Academy Tourney on Saturday.
Sweet Home 3, Sisters 2
SISTERS — Sweet Home found itself on the winning end of a back-and-forth, five-set contest.
Set scores were 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13.
The Huskies (9-1, 5-0) will travel to Sisters again Saturday for the Sisters Invitational.