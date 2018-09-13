DALLAS — Taylor Quinn had 17 digs and sister Kylynn Quinn 37 assists to lead Corvallis High to a three-set sweep at Dallas in a matchup of undefeated Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball teams.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-12, 25-14.
Taylor Quinn was also 12-of-12 serving. Ryann Gregg had 17 kills and was 17-of-18 serving with four aces, and Tanya sisson added 11 kills.
"Malia Johnson played great defense and was lights out in serve-receive passing," Spartans coach Steve Hyre said.
CHS (8-0, 5-0) hosts South Albany on Tuesday.
West Albany 3, Crescent Valley 0
West Albany handled the Raiders in the Mid-Willamette Conference match at CV. Set scores were 25-20, 25-13, 25-14.
Lindsey Stewart had 10 digs, nine kills and four aces for West. Gracie Boeder added seven kills; Sydney Backer had 21 digs and two aces; Courtney Isom had 17 assists and Elijah Sanders added 16 assists.
Elizabeth Hodgert had 12 kills, six digs and an ace to lead the Raiders. Sierra Noss added eight assists, eight digs and an ace and Adrianna Kazmaier had 12 digs, three assists and a kill.
West Albany (8-2, 5-1) hosts Central on Sept. 20 in its next match. CV (1-8, 0-5) plays a nonleague match at Philomath on Monday and then resumes MWC play by hosting Central on Tuesday.
Silverton 3, South Albany 1
South battled the Foxes but fell just short in the Mid-Willamette Conference match at SAHS. Set scores were 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18.
South (1-7, 0-5) resumes MWC action Tuesday at Corvallis.
Sisters 3, Philomath 0
SISTERS — The Outlaws swept the Oregon West Conference match, snapping Philomath's three-match winning streak. Set scores were 26-24, 25-18, 25-18.
The Warriors (5-3, 2-2) play at the Dallas tournament on Saturday. Their next league match is Tuesday with Woodburn at PHS.
Monroe 3, East Linn Christian 0
LEBANON — Mirtha Lopez’s 14 kills pushed the Dragons to a road win.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-11.
Maddie Gamache added six kills and four aces and Ashley Sutton 22 assists at Monroe.
Saturday, the Dragons (6-4, 4-0 Central Valley) play in the Oktoberfest tournament in Mount Angel while East Linn (1-5, 0-4) hosts its own tournament.
Central Linn 3, Oakland 0
HALSEY — The Cobras won for the eighth match in a row by sweeping the Central Valley Conference match. Set scores were 25-6, 25-14, 25-18.
The Cobras (8-1, 4-0) travel to Monroe on Tuesday for a showdown between the CVC's undefeated teams.
Regis 3, Jefferson 1
JEFFERSON — Regis won the final three sets to earn the Central Valley Conference victory. Set scores were 23-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.
Jefferson (3-3, 2-2) resumes CVC action at Oakridge on Tuesday.
Harrisburg 3, Amity 0
HARRISBURG — The Eagles swept their fourth consecutive match with the 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 nonleague decision over Amity.
Harrisburg (7-4) plays at the Vernonia Tournament on Saturday. It opens Mt. Valley Conference action on Tuesday by hosting Pleasant Hill.
Santiam Christian 3, Blanchet Catholic 1
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season by topping Blanchet in the nonleague match. Set scores were 27-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13.
The Eagles (8-1) resume nonleague play by hosting Rainier on Tuesday. They begin Mt. Valley Conference action by hosting Harrisburg on Sept. 20.