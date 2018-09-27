MONROE — Monroe won a four-set Central Valley Conference volleyball match against visiting Oakland behind 11 kills and 13 digs from Mirtha Lopez.
Set scores were 20-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-16.
Ashley Sutton added 21 assists and seven aces and Maddie Gamache eight kills for the Dragons.
Monroe (8-7, 6-2 league) plays Tuesday at Regis.
West Albany 3, Silverton 0
SILVERTON — Lindsey Stewart had 11 kills to lead the Bulldogs in the Mid-Wiillamette Conference match. Set scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-19.
Taylor Tedrow added 10 kills, Courtney Isom had 26 assists and Sydney Backer 16 digs for West (12-3, 8-1), which resumes MWC play by hosting Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Corvallis 3, Central 0
INDEPENDENCE — The Spartans got the road sweep behind Kylynn Quinn’s 34 assists and 18-of-18 serving with two aces.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-12.
Malia Johnson added 11 digs with 10-of-11 serving and one ace; Ryann Gregg 20 kills; Tanya Sisson nine kills; and Navaeh Bray seven kills.
“My middles, Navaeh and Allie (Watts), stepped it up and did a great job at the net,” Corvallis coach Steve Hyre said.
The Spartans (13-1, 9-0) host Lebanon on Tuesday.
Dallas 3, South Albany 0
DALLAS — The RedHawks were swept in the Mid-Willamette road match. South (2-11, 1-8) plays Saturday at the Westview tournament.
Lebanon 3, North Salem 1
SALEM — Lebanon won the final two sets to take the Mid-Willamette Conference match, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19. The Warriors (4-7, 3-5) resume MWC play at Corvallis on Tuesday.
Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0
SWEET HOME — The Huskies got an easy home win in Oregon West Conference play, 25-5, 25-10, 25-12.
Sweet Home plays Saturday in the Junction City tournament.
Scio 3, Yamhill-Carlton 0
SCIO — The Loggers won the PacWest Conference match 25-16, 25-18, 26-24. Scio (10-4, 3-1) resumes league play on Monday with a road match at Salem Academy.
Alsea 3, Mapleton 0
ALSEA — Alsea won its sixth match in a row with a 25-2, 25-10, 25-9 victory in the Mt. West Conference match.
The Wolverines (12-7, 8-1) play North Douglas at the McKenzie Tournament on Saturday in their next match.
Lowell 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Lowell swept the Central Valley Conference match 25-23, 25-18, 25-22. Jefferson (3-7, 2-6) resumes league play on Tuesday at East Linn Christian.
Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg took the Mt. Valley Conference match 25-11, 25-22, 25-22. The Eagles (12-6, 2-1) visit Creswell on Tuesday in their next league match.
Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 1
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles won the Mountain Valley Conference match. Set scores were not available.
SC (12-1, 3-0) plays Bend, Sandy and Lakeridge on Saturday at the Mt. Hood Invitational at Barlow High School.