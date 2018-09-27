Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MONROE — Monroe won a four-set Central Valley Conference volleyball match against visiting Oakland behind 11 kills and 13 digs from Mirtha Lopez. 

Set scores were 20-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-16.

Ashley Sutton added 21 assists and seven aces and Maddie Gamache eight kills for the Dragons.

Monroe (8-7, 6-2 league) plays Tuesday at Regis. 

West Albany 3, Silverton 0

SILVERTON — Lindsey Stewart had 11 kills to lead the Bulldogs in the Mid-Wiillamette Conference match. Set scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-19.

Taylor Tedrow added 10 kills, Courtney Isom had 26 assists and Sydney Backer 16 digs for West (12-3, 8-1), which resumes MWC play by hosting Crescent Valley on Tuesday. 

Corvallis 3, Central 0

INDEPENDENCE — The Spartans got the road sweep behind Kylynn Quinn’s 34 assists and 18-of-18 serving with two aces.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-12.

Malia Johnson added 11 digs with 10-of-11 serving and one ace; Ryann Gregg 20 kills; Tanya Sisson nine kills; and Navaeh Bray seven kills.

“My middles, Navaeh and Allie (Watts), stepped it up and did a great job at the net,” Corvallis coach Steve Hyre said.

The Spartans (13-1, 9-0) host Lebanon on Tuesday.

Dallas 3, South Albany 0

DALLAS — The RedHawks were swept in the Mid-Willamette road match. South (2-11, 1-8) plays Saturday at the Westview tournament.

Lebanon 3, North Salem 1

SALEM — Lebanon won the final two sets to take the Mid-Willamette Conference match, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19. The Warriors (4-7, 3-5) resume MWC play at Corvallis on Tuesday.

Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0

SWEET HOME — The Huskies got an easy home win in Oregon West Conference play, 25-5, 25-10, 25-12.

Sweet Home plays Saturday in the Junction City tournament.

Scio 3, Yamhill-Carlton 0

SCIO — The Loggers won the PacWest Conference match 25-16, 25-18, 26-24. Scio (10-4, 3-1) resumes league play on Monday with a road match at Salem Academy.

Alsea 3, Mapleton 0

ALSEA — Alsea won its sixth match in a row with a 25-2, 25-10, 25-9 victory in the Mt. West Conference match.

The Wolverines (12-7, 8-1) play North Douglas at the McKenzie Tournament on Saturday in their next match. 

Lowell 3, Jefferson 0

JEFFERSON — Lowell swept the Central Valley Conference match 25-23, 25-18, 25-22. Jefferson (3-7, 2-6) resumes league play on Tuesday at East Linn Christian. 

Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg took the Mt. Valley Conference match 25-11, 25-22, 25-22. The Eagles (12-6, 2-1) visit Creswell on Tuesday in their next league match.

Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 1

ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles won the Mountain Valley Conference match. Set scores were not available.

SC (12-1, 3-0) plays Bend, Sandy and Lakeridge on Saturday at the Mt. Hood Invitational at Barlow High School.

