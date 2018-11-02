HILLSBORO — Top-seeded Corvallis High opened the 5A state volleyball tournament with a 3-1 victory over No. 8 Hood River Valley on Friday morning at Liberty High.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 12-25, 25-9.
The Spartans advance to the semifinals and will face Mid-Willamette Conference rival and No. 5 seed Dallas at 6:30 p.m. The Dragons had to rally from a two-set deficit to get past No. 4 Wilsonville. Set scores were 20-25, 17-25, 25-10, 26-24, 15-13.
West Albany, the No. 2 seed, also needed four sets to advance as the Bulldogs knocked off No. 7 seed Crook County for a berth to the semifinals.
Set scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.
The Bulldogs will take on No. 6 Ridgeview, a 3-1 winner over No. 3 Crater. That match will start at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners play for the title at 6 p.m. Saturday and the losers will battle at noon for third place.
4A
FOREST GROVE — Sweet Home advanced to the 4A semifinals with a 3-1 win over Junction City at Forest Grove High. Set scores were 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21.
The Huskies, the second seeds, will play No. 3 Cottage Grove at 8:30 p.m. on Friday for a trip to the state title match. Cottage Grove defeated Tillamook 3-2.
3A
FOREST GROVE — No. 2 Santiam Christian won a hard-fought battle with No. 10 Creswell for a 3-0 win to advance to the 3A semifinals at Forest Grove High.
Set scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.
The Eagles will now face No. 3 seed South Umpqua, a 3-0 winner over No. 6 Horizon Christian, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed and two-time reigning champion Cascade Christian against No. 5 seed Blanchet Catholic.
2A
REDMOND — No. 3 seed Central Linn swept past league rival Oakridge 3-0 to advance to the 2A semifinals at Ridgeview High. Set scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-14.
The Cobras will play No. 2 Grant Union, a 3-0 winner over Coquille, at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
