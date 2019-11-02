Crescent Valley High saw it’s volleyball season come to an end on Saturday as the No. 15-seeded Raiders were swept in the first round of the 5A playoffs at No. 2 Wilsonville.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-20.
Tais Vega had 10 kills, six digs and one ace for the Raiders while Adrianna Kazmaier had nine digs and one assist. Eva Buford chipped in eight kills and one stuff block and Elizabeth Hodgert added four kills, four digs and two aces in the loss.
Crescent Valley, which placed fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference, finishes the season 9-16.
Sweet Home 3, Marshfield 0
The Huskies are returning to the 4A quarterfinals after the home sweep. Set scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.
Sweet Home (19-2) reached the semifinals last season before eventually finishing fifth after losses to Cottage Grove and Sisters.
The Huskies, seeded third, will take on No. 6 seed Hidden Valley at 10 a.m. Friday at Forest Grove High. The semifinals will be Friday evening.
Philomath 3, Corbett 0
The No. 10-seeded Warriors went on the road and earned a sweep to reach the 4A quarterfinals.
Philomath will take on No. 2-seed Sisters at 10 a.m. on Friday at Forest Grove High.
The Warriors (15-10) lost both matches in Oregon West Conference play this season and another time in a tournament. Sisters win the last match at home, 3-2.
Sutherlin 3, Harrisburg 2
The No. 9-seeded Eagles dropped the first two sets and rallied to force a fifth but came up short in the 3A playoffs.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10.
Harrisburg ends the season 15-14.
Creswell 3, Scio 0
The 14th-seeded Loggers were swept in the 3A playoffs. Set scores were 25-13, 25-17, 256-16.
Scio ends the season 16-11.
Central Linn 3, Toledo 0
The second-ranked Cobras dispatched the Boomers to advance to the 2A quarterfinals. Set scores were 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.
Central Linn (20-3) will take on No. 10 seed Weston McEwen at 10 a.m. Friday at Ridgeview High in Redmond. Weston McEwen upset No. 7 seed Coquille in three sets.
Grant Union 3, Monroe 1
The No. 5-seeded Dragons saw their season end short of the quarterfinals with the home loss.
Set scores were 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.
Monroe ends the season 18-5.