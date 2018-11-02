HILLSBORO — Corvallis High will play for the 5A state volleyball title.
The Spartans had reached the semifinals the last two seasons only to fall short of a title match berth.
Not on Friday.
Thanks to a consistent effort in two matches the Spartans can complete the goal they set at the start of the season and that is to be state champs.
“I commend them on how well they have maintained their focus with us being the No.1 seed and the No. 1 ranked team 95 percent of the season,” coach Steve Hyre said.
The top-seeded Spartans swept Mid-Willamette Conference foe Dallas — set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 — to finally get over the hump at Liberty High.
Corvallis will take on No. 5 seed Ridgeview, which upset No. 2 seed West Albany 3-1, at 6 p.m. for its first state title since 1983.
“A good challenge,” Hyre said.
The Spartans opened the day with a 3-1 victory over No. 8 Hood River Valley. Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 12-25, 25-9.
Ryann Gregg had 15 kills in both matches to lead the Spartans while Tanya Sisson had eight against Hood River and 10 against Dallas.
Nevaeh Bray had seven kills in both matches and added three blocks vs. HR and 2½ against Dallas.
Taylor Quinn had 13 digs in the quarters and 11 more against Dallas. Kylynn Quinn was 15-for-17 serving with five aces against Dallas and had 26 assists against HR and 32 more against Dallas.
“We’ve got one more,” Hyre said.
That chance won’t come against MWC rival West Albany. The Bulldogs' bid for a third crack with the Spartans fell short with a 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 loss to Ridgeview in the semis.
West coach Kelli Backer said the Bulldogs came out strong but Ridgeview eventually took control.
Backer said Ridgeview was very aggressive with serving and hitting.
"They executed their game plan very well and we struggled," Backer said.
Rylee Troutman was particularly hard to handle for the Bulldogs.
"She’s really good," Backer said. "She hit well and she came at us from the front row and the back row and took us out of our system."
The Bulldogs opened the day with a 3-1 win over Crook County. Set scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.
Backer said the Bulldogs came out with some jitters but settled down and played well after the first set.
"They bounced back and the girls just played a great team match," she said.
West will take on MWC foe Dallas at noon for third place.
3A
FOREST GROVE — Santiam Christian will get a chance to avenge last year’s 3A state title loss after sweeping through the quarterfinals and semifinals at Forest Grove High.
The Eagles will take on No. 1 seed Cascade Christian at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s title match, won by the Challengers who rallied from a 2-0 deficit.
The second-seeded Eagles opened the day with a hard-fought battle against No. 10 Creswell, winning 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 in the quarters.
SC then cruised to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory over No, 3 seed South Umpqua to make the finals for a second straight season.
The Eagles last won a 3A title in 2014.
Cascade Christian had to go the distance to make it back to the title match for a third straight season — the Challengers have won the last two titles — knocking off No. 5 seed Blanchet Catholic 3-2. Set scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12.
4A
FOREST GROVE — Sweet Home advanced to the 4A semifinals with a 3-1 win over Junction City at Forest Grove High. Set scores were 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21.
The Huskies, the second seeds, will play No. 3 Cottage Grove at 8:30 p.m. on Friday for a trip to the state title match. Cottage Grove defeated Tillamook 3-2.
2A
REDMOND — No. 3 seed Central Linn swept past league rival Oakridge 3-0 to advance to the 2A semifinals at Ridgeview High. Set scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-14.
The Cobras will play No. 2 Grant Union, a 3-0 winner over Coquille, at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
— This story will be updated throughout the day.