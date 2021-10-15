Prep volleyball roundup: Bulldogs win Mid-Willamette Conference showdown

Top-ranked West Albany High defeated No. 2 Crescent Valley in four sets on Thursday in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match hosted by the Raiders.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 for the Bulldogs (20-3, 14-0 MWC).
Hailey Heider led West Albany with a strong all-around performance, tallying 15 kills, two aces, 21 digs and four blocks. Maddie Hellem had 16 digs, Grace Nealy recorded five kills and six blocks, Sydney Harrington had 19 assists, four aces, three kills and 12 digs. Tessa Zimmerman added six kills with four digs and a block, and Gracie Boeder had four kills, four digs, four blocks, and an ace.
For the Raiders (14-4, 10-3 MWC), Madison Heagney had seven kills, 11 assists, nine digs and one ace. Bella Jacobson served six aces, with seven kills and nine digs. Kara Paterson made 24 digs and served one ace, and Kamden Mitchell had an ace, two kills, three blocks, 13 assists and 11 digs.
West Albany will host Corvallis on Thursday. Crescent Valley will host Central on Tuesday.
Corvallis 3, North Salem 0
The Spartans swept the visiting Vikings 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.
Ella Smith led Corvallis High with 10 kills and Phoebe Appah had five kills and three aces. Reina Wetzel had a team-high 19 assists along with two aces and nine digs. Jiimena Noa-Guavera also had nine digs .
The Spartans recognized six players on Senior Night: Jackie Arevalo, Eva Brower, Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana, Julia Weldon, Wetzel, and Noa-Guevara.
Corvallis (4-15, 3-11 MWC) will play Tuesday at Lebanon.
Monroe 3, ELCA 0
The visiting Dragons swept the Eagles 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 in a Central Valley Conference match.
Maddie Gamache led Monroe with 10 kills and seven aces. Bella Gamache had 11 kills and Lainie Bateman had a match-high 17 assists.
Monroe (16-3, 12-0 CVC) will host Central Linn on Monday. East Linn Christian Academy (1-14, 0-12) will play Monday at Oakland.
Other results
Silverton 3, South Albany 0; Dallas 3, Lebanon 0; Sisters 3, Philomath 1; Santiam Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 0; Creswell 3, Harrisburg 1; Central Linn 3, Oakland 0; Regis 3, Jefferson 1