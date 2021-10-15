Prep volleyball roundup: Bulldogs win Mid-Willamette Conference showdown

Top-ranked West Albany High defeated No. 2 Crescent Valley in four sets on Thursday in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match hosted by the Raiders.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 for the Bulldogs (20-3, 14-0 MWC).

Hailey Heider led West Albany with a strong all-around performance, tallying 15 kills, two aces, 21 digs and four blocks. Maddie Hellem had 16 digs, Grace Nealy recorded five kills and six blocks, Sydney Harrington had 19 assists, four aces, three kills and 12 digs. Tessa Zimmerman added six kills with four digs and a block, and Gracie Boeder had four kills, four digs, four blocks, and an ace.

For the Raiders (14-4, 10-3 MWC), Madison Heagney had seven kills, 11 assists, nine digs and one ace. Bella Jacobson served six aces, with seven kills and nine digs. Kara Paterson made 24 digs and served one ace, and Kamden Mitchell had an ace, two kills, three blocks, 13 assists and 11 digs.

West Albany will host Corvallis on Thursday. Crescent Valley will host Central on Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Corvallis 3, North Salem 0

The Spartans swept the visiting Vikings 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.