Prep volleyball roundup: Bulldogs sweep, Spartans down RedHawks

Wet Albany High earned a sweep on the road Thursday night, defeating North Salem High in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball matchup.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-9 for the Bulldogs.

Senior outside hitter Brooke Rogers led the way with 14 kills, 16 digs, two aces, and two assist blocks. Senior outside hitter Hailey Heider added 12 kills, eight digs, four aces, and an assist block. Senior setter Sydney Harrington finished with 29 assists, 10 digs, three aces and two kills.

West Albany (4-0 overall and MWC) will play at the Central Catholic tournament on Saturday.

Corvallis 3, South Albany 1

The Spartans rallied after dropping the first set to take a four-set win over the RedHawks, 17-25, 25-18, 25-11, 27-25.

Ella Smith led Corvallis High with 13 kills and Taylor Young had 11 kills. Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana finished with 16 digs and four aces, and Reina Wetzel had a team-high 30 assists.

The Spartans (2-8, 1-5 MWC) will host Crescent Valley on Tuesday. South Albany (1-6, 1-4 MWC) will play in the Canby tournament on Saturday.

Other results

Crescent Valley 3, Silverton 2; Sweet Home 3, Stayton 1; Philomath 3, Marist 0; Oakridge 3, ELCA 0; Alsea 3, Siletz Valley 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.