LEBANON — It wasn’t easy, but West Albany High volleyball was able to push its winning streak to four games with a come-from-behind five set victory over Lebanon on Thursday night.
Set scores 21-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-12.
As several of the regular starters were dealing with nagging injuries, Bulldogs coach Kelli Backer opted to use a different starting lineup than usual to try and save some key players. However, West Albany learned quickly that sitting the starters wasn’t a viable option as Lebanon claimed the first two sets and had the Bulldogs staring down a 0-2 hole.
After the first two sets, Backer inserted the usual starters and the Bulldogs responded in a big way.
“Lebanon’s offense was just on fire tonight, and they came out more aggressive than us,” Backer said. “We settled back in once we went back to our normal lineup and our girls didn’t want to leave without the win. I was proud of the way they battled.”
Stat leaders for the Bulldogs were Taylor Tedrow (19 kills), Courtney Isom (45 assists), Sydney Backer (37 digs), Lindsey Stewart (31 digs), and Madie Dowell (21 digs).
Alexis Chapman added seven blocks.
West Albany (14-3, 10-1) travels to the Clearwater Classic Tournament in Bend on Saturday.
Corvallis 3, South Albany 0
South battled the Spartans in the third set but Corvallis prevailed 25-15, 25-13, 26-24 in the Mid-Willamette Conference match at South.
"South got after it, especially in that third set," CHS coach Steve Hyre said. "They had us on our heels but we found a way to get it done."
Ryann Gregg had 16 kills, Taylor Silbernagel and Tanya Sisson eight each for CHS. Taylor Quinn was 18-for-18 serving with three aces and 13 digs and Kylynn Quinn had 33 assists and 15 digs.
Corvallis (11-0, 15-1) plays at the St. Helens Tournament this weekend. South (2-13, 1-9) resumes MWC play at Central on Tuesday.
Dallas 3, Crescent Valley 1
The homestanding Raiders fell 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-10 to the Dragons in the Mid-Willamette Conference match.
Sierra Noss has 20 assists and two aces, Elizabeth Hodgert had seven kills and seven digs and Adrianna Kazmaier had 21 digs for CV.
The Raiders (4-13, 3-7) travel to Central on Tuesday in their next MWC match.
Alsea 3, Mapleton 0
MAPLETON — Alsea cruised to the 25-10, 25-9, 25-9 win in the Mountain West League match. The Wolverines (11-1, 17-8) host McKenzie on Saturday in another MWL match.
Philomath 3, Cascade 1
TURNER — Philomath snapped a four-game losing streak with a four-set victory over Cascade.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15.
The Warriors (16-8, 6-3) host Sisters on Monday.
Harrisburg 3, Pleasant Hill 0
PLEASANT HILL — Harrisburg made quick work of Pleasant Hill as the Eagles defeated the Billies in three quick-sets.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.
The Eagles (13-7, 3-2) host Santiam Christian on Tuesday.
Sweet Home 3, Stayton 0
STAYTON — The visiting Huskies made short work of Stayton in the Oregon West Conference match, winning 25-11, 25-12, 25-8 for their sixth straight victory.
Sweet Home (16-2, 9-0) resumes OWC action at Cascade on Wednesday.
Central Linn 3, Regis 0
HALSEY — Central Linn pushed its winning streak to four games with a victory over Regis.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-10, 25-22.
The Cobras (15-3, 10-0) continue Central Valley Conference play Tuesday as the travel to Oakland.
Lowell 3, Monroe 0
LOWELL — The Red Devils swept the Central Valley Conference match, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18.
Tyler Warden and Callie Horning each had six kills and Ashley Sutton 18 assists for Monroe (8-9, 6-4), which hosts East Linn Christian on Tuesday in its next league match.
Jefferson 3, Oakland 0
JEFFERSON — The Lions swept the Central Valley Conference match, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25. Jefferson (5-7, 4-6) plays Gervais and Scio at Scio in nonconference matches Saturday.
Cross-country
STAYTON — East Linn Christian's boys placed third and Santiam Christian's girls fourth to lead local teams at the Stayton/Regis Invitational at Stayton Middle School.
ELCA scored 111 points and trailed Stayton and Chemawa in the 14-team event. Jefferson (351) placed 14th.
Stayton, OES and Oakridge finished ahead of SC (130) in the 10-team girls field. Scio placed sixth (147).
Individual results were not available at press time.