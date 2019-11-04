{{featured_button_text}}
Ryann Gregg

Corvallis' Ryan Gregg celebrates a Spartans point earlier this fall. The senior outside hitter is a four-time Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Corvallis senior outside hitter Ryann Gregg has been named the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball player of the year for the fourth straight season.

West Albany’s Kelli Backer is the coach of the year.

Gregg was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Zaley Bennett and Nevaeh Bray; West Albany’s Sydney Backer, Maddie Dowell, Kierra Sanchez, Elijah Sanders and Hannah Stadstad; and South Albany’s Jadah Schmidtke and Dallas’ Hailey VanWell.

