Corvallis senior outside hitter Ryann Gregg has been named the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball player of the year for the fourth straight season.
West Albany’s Kelli Backer is the coach of the year.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Gregg was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Zaley Bennett and Nevaeh Bray; West Albany’s Sydney Backer, Maddie Dowell, Kierra Sanchez, Elijah Sanders and Hannah Stadstad; and South Albany’s Jadah Schmidtke and Dallas’ Hailey VanWell.