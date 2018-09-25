West Albany High had to dig deep to get the match headed in the right direction.
Dallas dominated Tuesday’s fourth set, pulling away midway through to tie the match and force a fifth, which the Dragons started with the first three points.
The host Bulldogs rallied, but not without some more ups and downs along the way. West trailed six different times in the fifth before going on a 4-1 run late to claim the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.
Set scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 15-25, 15-13.
“It definitely felt like a whole unit, we finished together,” said Bulldogs senior outside hitter Lindsey Stewart, who scored her team’s final two points of the match on kills.
Stewart had a team-high 18 kills, Taylor Tedrow 10 and Alexis Chapman nine. Courtney Isom added 36 assists, Sydney Backer 27 digs and two aces and Madie Dowell 21 digs and one ace.
Three weeks earlier, the Bulldogs (11-3, 7-1 MWC) dropped a five-set home match to Corvallis.
In a matchup of teams still undefeated against other 5A competition outside themselves, the Spartans won the second and third sets before West claimed the fourth, 28-26. Corvallis then finished the match with a 15-10 win in the fifth.
“We say everything happens for a reason and what we learn from it makes us grow and get stronger,” Bulldogs coach Kelli Backer said. “Hopefully the five-set loss earlier in the season led to tonight’s outcome being a little different.”
Assuming the conference standings hold form, Tuesday’s match sets up well for an Oct. 9 conference three-way at Corvallis High between the Spartans (12-1, 8-0), Bulldogs and Dragons (10-5, 6-2). Each team will play the other two in five-set matches.
Corvallis swept Dallas in three sets earlier this season.
“Hopefully we’ve learned some things and take it over there and see what we can do,” said coach Backer, whose team next plays Thursday at Silverton (8-5, 5-3).
Moving to the 5A classification this fall, West returned 11 players from the 2017 team that fell one win short of the 6A state tournament.
That created some built-in chemistry as the squad welcomed the first-year varsity players, including freshman middle blocker and starter Gracie Boeder.
“I think that helps with our trust, knowing that we’ve played with each other,” Isom, a senior setter, said of the chemistry. “Knowing that we have each other’s back, because that’s really important for a volleyball team.”
West has varsity experience but is still relatively young, with a roster that includes four sophomores and a freshman.
Coach Backer said the team has meshed together and that the players get along well.
The two sets dropped Tuesday were the Bulldogs’ first in conference play outside their defeat to Corvallis.
Dallas took the early momentum with a back-and-forth first-set win.
West scored six straight points to take its first lead at 12-11. The lead changed hands three more times, and the Bulldogs tied it at 22 before the Dragons found the final three points to claim the set.
West took an early 3-1 lead in the second and never trailed.
Tedrow had a kill and a block in a 6-1 run that made it 9-3. Stewart added two kills in another 6-1 stretch that helped the home team bust open the set.
The Bulldogs continued their push in the third.
Boeder had a tip and a kill in an 8-1 start. Elijah Sanders, Chapman and Tedrow all had points in a run that got it to a 17-6 advantage. Dallas got no closer than eight from there.
The Dragons, behind the offense of hitters Hailey Van Well and Maggie Blair, seemed destined to take the match with their play in the fourth set.
They hammered West with a 12-3 run to go ahead 18-8. The Bulldogs couldn’t find enough to get back in it.
But the fifth was a different story, even with a 3-0 deficit.
Coach Backer praised her team’s resiliency throughout the night.
“Those little moments that turn the momentum,” she said. “They fought together, they stayed true to each other. It’s amazing to see them work toward a common goal and find that spark that lifted them above.”