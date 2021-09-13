Prep volleyball: Bulldogs aiming for state title

The West Albany Bulldogs have a very simple goal this season.

“Win state. That’s all of it,” said senior outside hitter Hailey Heider.

Third-year head coach Megan Wallace said the squad still feels the disappointment of not getting to compete for a state championship last season. The Bulldogs came into the year with an unusually deep and talented roster that included five seniors and eight juniors.

Everything was in place for that squad to pursue a state championship, but because of the pandemic, there were no state playoffs. The team wasn’t even able to finish out its shortened schedule because of contract tracing after a member of an opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was so disappointing because our team was so solid and full of seniors,” Heider said. “To get it cut off with no state championship was hard.”

The returning members of the team are determined to complete that assignment this year.

“We set our goal early in the season that we were going to be conference champs and we were going to go to the state tournament and hopefully bring home a state championship,” Wallace said.