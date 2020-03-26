Prep volleyball: Backer steps down from West Albany volleyball to focus on health, family

It wasn’t an easy decision but one that Kelli Backer ultimately came to the point that she was ready to make.

After more than two decades in the West Albany High volleyball program, most of that as head coach, Backer has stepped down to focus on her health and her family while continuing her science teaching position at the school.

Backer has missed time each of the past two volleyball seasons for surgeries related to soft-tissue sarcoma in her hip. Recovery has been slow after the most recent surgery, and there’s a possibility that she might have to have another.

“I decided for my sake and my recovery that would best, and for the team not to have to go through that journey a third time,” she said.

Backer’s tenure leading the program, which began in 1996, has been filled with success. Her teams have finished fifth or better 10 times in the past 14 seasons, including 5A state titles in 2012 and 2013 and a third-place 6A trophy in 2014.

Backer’s final season included a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title with Corvallis and longtime friend and colleague Steve Hyre, and a fifth-place state finish after a loss to the Spartans in the third-place match.