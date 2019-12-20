Prep volleyball: Backer, Gregg named to 5A all-state first team

West Albany senior Sydney Backer and Corvallis senior Ryann Gregg were named to the 5A volleyball all-state first team.
The all-state teams are voted on by the state’s coaches and compiled by The Oregonian.
Corvallis senior Nevaeh Bray and West Albany junior Madie Dowell were second-team selections. West Albany juniors Hannah Stadstad and Elijah Sanders made the honorable mention.
Sweet Home junior Bailee Hartsook was a 4A first-team pick.
Philomath senior Joelle Berger and Sweet Home juniors Savannah Hutchins and Graci Zanona were named to the honorable mention.