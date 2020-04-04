Prep volleyball: After sharing sport with grandfather, mother, Ryann Gregg finds 'perfect fit' in Portland

Ryann Gregg’s college volleyball career is sneaking up on her.
The Corvallis High senior standout has caught herself daydreaming about what that experience will be like, as though it’s sometime far down the road.
“No, that’s in like three months. Like, it’s happening,” she reminds herself. “It’s such a crazy feeling. I am seriously so thankful to get this opportunity.”
Gregg, twice the Oregon player of the year in the 5A classification and four times in the Mid-Willamette Conference at outside hitter, has signed with the University of Portland and will be heading north to join the Pilots program this summer if the timetable does not change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’ll graduate and move on, reflecting on four years spent like few others on the volleyball court: Being coached by her grandfather, Steve Hyre, and mother, Nicole Gregg.
“We definitely got super close. It was a lot of bonding, a lot of phone calls, a lot of strategizing,” Ryann Gregg said. “Looking back on it, I wouldn’t have traded it for the world. It was an amazing experience, and they are both such great people.”
It’s also a time of transition for Hyre, who has stepped down after five seasons as the Spartans’ head coach. The past four years have produced results unmatched since Judy Lovre coached Corvallis to three state titles in four years in the early 1980s.
Corvallis placed fifth at state in 2016, third in 2017, won the state tournament in 2018 and took third this past fall. The Spartans were 88-16 overall and 57-3 in the Mid-Willamette in those four seasons, winning two conference championships outright and sharing two others.
“The success doesn’t come just from one (player) and it doesn’t come just from what we do as coaches for them,” Hyre said. “I’m blessed and fortunate to have some very talented athletes in those five years as the head coach.”
Nicole Gregg, Hyre’s daughter, joined her father on the Spartans’ coaching staff in 2015 when he took over the program from good friend Ryan Case after two seasons as junior varsity coach.
Hyre said he and his daughter grew their bond and that she played a big part in helping at the varsity level in those five seasons, which saw the team win nearly 80% of its matches.
“We were on the same page quite a bit,” said Hyre, a former Albany school teacher.
Added Ryann Gregg: “They were a great coaching dynamic duo. They definitely balanced each other out.”
Hyre and his granddaughter initially worried about the perception that Ryann would be given preferential treatment because she had two close relatives on the coaching staff. But her on-court play took care of that quickly.
She said that situation fueled her to work harder, and her grandfather and mother pushed her harder than she thought was possible.
The three grew closer, and Ryann avoided calling Hyre “grandpa” on the court.
“I slipped up the other way and started calling him Steve outside of volleyball,” Ryann said with a chuckle. “We’ve definitely been working on getting that back to normal.”
Friends in coaching
Hyre was coaching at South Albany during daughter Nicole’s playing days at Corvallis High, which kept him from seeing her play more than a few times each season. That made the opportunity to coach with her while watching his granddaughter play even more special.
Hyre coached in Steve Pensinger’s Rebel Volleyball Club with South grad Kelli Backer, who recently ended more than two decades with the West Albany volleyball program, most of that as head coach, to focus on her health and family.
Hyre spent six seasons as West Albany’s junior varsity coach under Backer before going to Corvallis. The Bulldogs lost just one conference match in that stretch.
Backer said she was excited for Hyre, her friend whom she called “a good sounding board” on the sidelines, when we went to Corvallis. But she was also disappointed that she was losing him on her staff.
“He knew the game. My JV teams were competitive and they were definitely prepared for varsity-level volleyball,” Backer said. “I never had to worry what he was going to be doing with them because he ran the system. He was a great complement to me.”
As it turns out, they coached their final match against each other.
The Bulldogs and Spartans split two conference matches to share the regular-season title. Corvallis won the “tiebreaker” in four sets in the state tournament’s third-place match.
Hyre said he considers Backer, Case, Pensinger and Adam Ellis, a former Lebanon High coach and now one of his granddaughter’s club coaches, his mentors.
Kari Morrow, a Spartans assistant last fall, will be the Corvallis head coach next season. Hyre recommended Morrow to school administrators.
Finding the ‘perfect fit’
Portland remained the place Ryann Gregg wanted to be despite two coaching changes during the four to five years the private school recruited her.
She wanted to be able to experience life on her own while also being somewhat close to Corvallis and be able to come home if she desired.
“It sounds comical and cheesy, but from the moment I stepped on campus you kind of have that ah-ha moment. I knew that it was the right place for me,” Gregg said.
In addition, she'll be joined by teammate Nevaeh Bray, also a Corvallis senior, at UP after Bray, a middle blocker, decommitted from Oregon State to sign with Portland.
Megan Burton was promoted to head coach of the Pilots, replacing Jeff Baxter, after the 2019 season, when Burton was a Portland assistant. The Pilots were 11-18 overall and 3-15 in West Coast Conference play last fall.
Gregg didn’t sign right away during the initial signing period, but she decided later, with her family and coaches, that it was still where she wanted to be.
Portland’s coaching move was just fine for Gregg, who had connected well with Burton as well as the rest of the Pilots’ coaches and players.
“I absolutely love her and I could not be more excited to play for her next year,” Gregg said. “It was such a perfect fit. I didn’t want to give that up.”
