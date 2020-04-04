Prep volleyball: After sharing sport with grandfather, mother, Ryann Gregg finds 'perfect fit' in Portland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryann Gregg’s college volleyball career is sneaking up on her.

The Corvallis High senior standout has caught herself daydreaming about what that experience will be like, as though it’s sometime far down the road.

“No, that’s in like three months. Like, it’s happening,” she reminds herself. “It’s such a crazy feeling. I am seriously so thankful to get this opportunity.”

Gregg, twice the Oregon player of the year in the 5A classification and four times in the Mid-Willamette Conference at outside hitter, has signed with the University of Portland and will be heading north to join the Pilots program this summer if the timetable does not change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’ll graduate and move on, reflecting on four years spent like few others on the volleyball court: Being coached by her grandfather, Steve Hyre, and mother, Nicole Gregg.

“We definitely got super close. It was a lot of bonding, a lot of phone calls, a lot of strategizing,” Ryann Gregg said. “Looking back on it, I wouldn’t have traded it for the world. It was an amazing experience, and they are both such great people.”