Prep track: Spartans' Hintzman saves best for last in 5A girls meet

WILSONVILLE — Corvallis senior Ellie Hintzman saved her best for last.

She improved her triple jump personal best on five consecutive attempts to take fourth at 33 feet, 4¾ inches in Saturday’s 5A Invitational track and field meet at Wilsonville High School’s Randall Stadium.

After pulling something in her back, Hintzman took a few weeks off from the triple jump to let herself recover. It paid off.

“I don’t know. I just pulled it out today and it was a good finish,” Hintzman said. “I think the rest really helped me to perform better.”

It was the culmination of a strong track career for Hintzman, who qualified for four events.

“I did better than my (regular-season) seed in three of four and I PR’d in two,” she said. “So I feel like I performed better than I could have imagined. A good way to finish my senior year.”

Without the Oregon School Activities Association hosting a state meet as in non-COVID times, the Wilsonville event served as a de facto state meet, giving athletes a chance to end the season on a high note.

In an attempt to limit numbers inside the stadium, running events were held Friday and field events Saturday.