Prep track roundup: Stewart leads West Albany

Jordan Stewart won three events and Aiden Paul two events Thursday to lead the West Albany boys to a 64-60 win against visiting Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference track and field dual meet Thursday.

Stewart was first in the 100 (12.04), 800 (2:21) and long jump (19-1¾) and Paul won the shot put (57-2) and discus (176-8½).

West’s Madyson Hellem won the girls 100 (13.64) and 200 (28.90) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:43). Teammate Hailey Blaine won the 400 (1:03.95) and had a leg on the same relay. Dallas won the girls dual 95-37.

Lebanon results

LEBANON — Jackson Parrish won the boys long jump (19-10½) and triple jump (39-7) and Holly Port the girls shot put (29-3½) and discus (90-11) Thursday in Lebanon’s dual meet with Central.

Lebanon’s Kelsey Guzon won the girls 100 (13.34) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.65).

The Warriors won 10 of 17 girls events and nine of 17 boys events. No team scores were available.

Romo leads Lions

JEFFERSON — Leon Romo won the boys 300 hurdles (44.33) long jump (19-0) and triple jump (40-8) Thursday to lead Jefferson in a three-team home meet.