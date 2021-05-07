Prep track roundup: Stewart leads West Albany

Jordan Stewart won three events and Aiden Paul two events Thursday to lead the West Albany boys to a 64-60 win against visiting Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference track and field dual meet Thursday.
Stewart was first in the 100 (12.04), 800 (2:21) and long jump (19-1¾) and Paul won the shot put (57-2) and discus (176-8½).
West’s Madyson Hellem won the girls 100 (13.64) and 200 (28.90) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:43). Teammate Hailey Blaine won the 400 (1:03.95) and had a leg on the same relay. Dallas won the girls dual 95-37.
Lebanon results
LEBANON — Jackson Parrish won the boys long jump (19-10½) and triple jump (39-7) and Holly Port the girls shot put (29-3½) and discus (90-11) Thursday in Lebanon’s dual meet with Central.
Lebanon’s Kelsey Guzon won the girls 100 (13.34) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.65).
The Warriors won 10 of 17 girls events and nine of 17 boys events. No team scores were available.
Romo leads Lions
JEFFERSON — Leon Romo won the boys 300 hurdles (44.33) long jump (19-0) and triple jump (40-8) Thursday to lead Jefferson in a three-team home meet.
Harrisburg’s Shawn Hall (100, 12.5) and Terek Logan (high jump, 5-4) each won individual boys events and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (50.18).
Jefferson’s Baylie Campau (100, 14.40; high jump, 4-10) and Madeleine LaCrosse (shot put, 28-8; discus, 71-2) and Harrisburg’s Rachel Harcus (200, 29.31; long jump) all won two individual girls events.
Jefferson was second and Harrisburg third in both the boys and girls team standings.
AMITY – Mariah Adams and Tyra Lefeber each won an individual event and ran on both winning relays Thursday to lead the Scio girls to the win in a five-team meet.
Adams was first in the 200 (30.04) and Lefeber in the triple jump (25-10).
Scio’s Carson Geneser won the boys triple jump (33-10). The Loggers were fourth overall.
Corvallis, East Linn Christian results
Ellie Hintzman won the girls 400 (1:02.95), long jump (15-11) and triple jump (32-5½) Thursday to lead Corvallis in a three-team home meet.
Teammate Sydney Soskis was first in the 100 (13.20) and 200 (27.39).
East Linn Christian’s Jessica Corliss was second in the 100 hurdles (19.64), 300 hurdles (58.37) and pole vault (6-6).
Corvallis got boys wins from Aidan Arthur (800, 2:01.72), Joe Parmigiani (1,500, 4:42.52) and Ryland Young (110 hurdles, 17.90).
East Linn Christian’s Ethan Slayden was second in the 800 (2:03.34).