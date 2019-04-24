West Albany High sophomore Emily Stefan will represent the United States in an international competition and is looking for some financial help.
The DownUnder Sports Tournament for Track and Field will be held July 7-15 on Australia's Gold Coast.
"I’m really excited. It’s going to be super fun to just meet new people and go to Australia," Stefan said. "It’s not just a vacation, I’m going there for a reason."
Stefan's season-best marks recorded in a Wednesday meet at Lebanon have her fourth in the 100 meters (12.87 seconds) and third in the 200 (26.92) in the Mid-Willamette Conference this spring. Those times aren't far off her personal bests of 12.78 and 26.79, respectively.
She had a slow start to the season due to a quadriceps injury, but her recovery and recent results have her hopeful for the rest of the season.
Her goal this season is to qualify for the state meet.
"It’s going to be hard but I’m ready to really push myself and go up against really good competition," said Stefan, who moved to Oregon from Oklahoma four years ago.
Her ultimate goal is to compete for an NCAA Division I school and then possibly professionally.
To contribute to Stefan's expenses for Stefan's trip expenses, go to gofundme.com/Emily039s-downunder-sports-adventure.