The early stretches of the track and field season for Alyssa Walls have had their ups and downs.
The West Albany senior entered Wednesday’s three-team meet at Corvallis looking to get back to 100-percent health but also holding the top 5A girls shot put mark this spring.
Walls, who has signed to compete at Grand Canyon University, said she’s happy with her season-best mark of 37 feet, 11½ inches as she continues to learn the spin technique.
“We’re still working on that. We’re still getting better,” she said. “It’s more consistent and it feels better than it did before. Same with discus.”
Walls is also a top-five 5A performer in the discus and javelin this season. She’s no stranger to the state meet, having qualified five times across the three throwing events in the 6A classification the previous two seasons.
She said Grand Canyon, in Phoenix, was a good fit because she liked the coach and warm weather and felt it was a positive environment.
“It felt like where I belong because the team was just exactly like I am. Super quirky, weird and just like to have fun as long as they’re working hard,” Walls said.
Corvallis sophomore Wendy Hare is looking to get to the state meet after making it in both hurdles races as a freshman. She’s in the 5A top 10 in those races and the triple jump — with a personal-best 34-5 — as well this spring.
Hare didn't reach any PRs in the hurdles before Wednesday — she ran 16.24 seconds in 100s — but that isn’t necessarily the objective. She isn’t paying much attention to times and believes she’s had a solid first few races.
“I’m not in shape yet, so once I get faster I’ll get better,” she said. “I’m doing better this season relative to last season at the start. I’m thinking that the upward trajectory will carry me through.”
Corvallis and West Albany have several other athletes likely to challenge for state meet berths.
CHS freshman Madeline Nason ran the second-best 5A 1,500 time (4:52.99) of the season entering Wednesday’s meet. Teammate Ana Bechtel was 10th in the 5A rankings in the discus (104-7).
West’s Tiffany Forrest was fourth in the triple jump (34-6½) and teammate Sydney Beers was tied for fifth in the high jump (5-0). West’s Annie Berry was seventh in the 3,000 (10:51.9) and 10th in the 1,500 (5:04.05). Teammate Emily Stefan was eighth in the 100 (12.98) and 200 (27.48).
BOYS
West Albany sophomore Aiden Paul has grown frustrated that he hasn’t been able to reach the 180-foot mark in the discus this season. But then he realizes there are still four weeks until the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet.
Paul entered Wednesday first among all classification in the state with a personal-best toss of 176-5, nearly 25 feet better than his 2018 season best. He was also third in the 5A shot put rankings at 54-2, another PR.
“I want to hit 180 so bad,” said Paul, who had three throws better than 170 while topping out at 171-11. “I hit it all the time in practice. I hit it in warmups today and then I get in my own head when I throw. Today wasn’t bad but wasn’t anything that I wanted.”
Paul says he hasn’t been practicing the shot put much because he’s ultra-focused on his discus goal. That’s left him surprised at how well he’s thrown the shot this spring.
“For some reason every single meet I do way better than I expect in the shot put,” he said. “I think it’s just me practicing the discus rotation so much. They’re basically the same exact thing. I’m getting that down and it transfers over here.”
Paul and Walls have both worked with Scott Skipper and the Oregon City-based Super Throwers Track Club the past three years. They credit much of their improvement to their involvement with the club.
“Scott Skipper, in my opinion one of the best coaches you can find,” Paul said. “He knows his technique so much that I wouldn’t be nearly as good without Scott.”
Added Walls: “It definitely makes me realize that there’s other people not only in the state but our region or the country, that are working just as hard or harder than I am. It pushes me to be better and achieve what I can achieve.”
Corvallis junior Sebbie Law knocked more than half a second off his 400 personal best in Oregon City last Saturday, running 50.38 to move to second in the 5A season standings.
That success early in the season quickly raised the expectations.
“Definitely, because I feel like I’m hitting at the right spots right now,” said Law, also ranked ninth in the 5A 200 (23.49) entering the day. “Just a good gradual increase, and I don’t want to go out too fast too early.”
Law hopes to run under 50 in Friday’s John Oliver Invitational in Independence and finish in the 48-range sometime this season.
He credits work in the fall with his sprint coach, former Oregon State football player Dwight Roberson, and lifting weights and running in the winter after basketball practice for the progress he’s made.
“My coach has been really great pushing me in the workouts and giving me workouts that are going to help me get to my goal this year,” Law said.