Prep track and field roundup: Rasmussen, Stefan win three events for Bulldogs

INDEPENDENCE — Melia Rasmussen and Emily Stefan each won three events Thursday to lead the West Albany girls track and field team to a 66-30 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win at Central.
Stefan was first in the 100 meters (13.00 seconds), 200 (26.93) and long jump (17-9) and Melia Rasmussen won the shot put (26-7 ½), discus (69-10) and javelin (63-0). Stefan also had the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay (54.95).
The Bulldogs had two double winners on the boys side: Ashton Burgess in the 800 (2:18) and 1,500 (4:36), Aiden Paul in the shot put (56-8) and discus (175-5) and Carson Hyde in the 110 hurdles (18.81) and high jump (4-9).
Central won the boys dual 89-40.
Plemmons leads Raiders
LEBANON — Brooke Plemmons won the girls shot put (30-5) and javelin (79-9) and was second in the discus (84-5) to lead Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at Lebanon. Teammate Ava McKee was first in the 200 (27.66) and 400 (1:04.49).
Lebanon’s Sadie Voight won the long jump (13-8).
Crescent Valley had two double-winners in boys events with Parker Maestri in the 100 (12.26) and 200 (23.39) and Ty Abernathy in the 800 (2:12) and pole vault (11-0).
Lebanon’s Jeb Shilts won the shot put (35-8) and was third in javelin (113-10).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Williams takes three events
LEBANON — Brandon Williams won the boys 1,500 (4:44), 800 (2:10) and pole vault (7-6) to lead East Linn Christian in a five-team home meet.
The Eagles also got boys wins from Nathan Rehard (shot put, 34-½) and Aidan Morgan (triple jump, 37-9½) and girls wins from Lauren Wyatt (shot put, 29-10¼) and Jessica Corliss (pole vault, 6-0).
Romo gets hat trick
JEFFERSON — Leon Romo was first in the boys 200 (25.00), long jump (19-9½) and triple jump (40-1) in Jefferson’s four-team home meet.
Teammate Simon Oien won the boys 400 (59.76). The Lions got girls wins from Madeleine LaCrosse in the shot put (29-6½) and Sierra Reeves in the discus (69-2).
Young wins three
MONROE — Laura Young won the girls shot put (41-8), discus (114-7) and javelin (96-6) as both Monroe teams finished second overall in a three-team home meet.
The Dragons had two double-winners in boys events with Dylan Lynn in the 100 (11.77) and 200 (24.24) and Nathaniel Young 400 (57.49) and long jump (18-1¼).