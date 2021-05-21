Prep track and field: CV's Jordan Henke shines at 5A Invitational

He hit the homestretch and only had the finish line in front of him.

“I’ve had some disappointing races this season and I’ve also had not a lot of competition. It felt super good to pass someone with a hundred left,” Henke said. “It was a really cool feeling, something that I wanted to have but never really could. Then it actually worked out, which is really cool.”

Ashland’s Reed Pryor was second in 1:57.07. South Albany’s Matthew Resnik was fifth in a personal-best 2:00.23 and CV’s Kanoa Blake eighth in 2:01.58, also a PR.

In the 1,500, Henke wanted to stay with the lead group with three laps, leading 300 to make his move.

“I felt pretty dang good and felt like I had enough energy to kick it for that much,” he said.6” I just picked it up as much as I could. Then when I was coming down the last 100 I saw the time and I was thinking I could actually go sub-4.”

Henke knew it would be a fast race, but not as fast as it turned out. He finished in 4:00.57. His previous PR was 4:10.58.