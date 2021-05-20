Prep track and field: Crescent Valley's Sunitha Black looking to finish fast

Not letting a lost track and field season get in her way, Sunitha Black chased down and finally achieved her goal of breaking 18 minutes on a 5,000-meter cross-country course in the final meet of her high school career.

But there are still a few more items on the checklist for the Crescent Valley senior.

Black wants to crack 10 minutes in the 3,000 and 4:40 in the 1,500 Friday at the 5A Invitational, a track and field meet at Wilsonville High School serving as the de facto state meet because there isn’t such an event being organized by the Oregon School Activities Association for the second straight year due to the pandemic.

“I’m really excited to have competition. I tend to do well when I have someone to chase,” said Black, who has signed to compete at Boise State University.

Her personal best in both distance races came at the 2019 state meet, as she placed second in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500.

In this abbreviated 2021 spring season, Black is first on the 5A 3,000 list at 10:21.39, a time just off her personal best that she recorded last week with no one challenging her in a home dual against Central.