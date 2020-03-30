Prep track and field: Area athletes still waiting for word on season

Whether there will be a high school spring sports season in the state of Oregon is still undecided as the battle wages on with the spread of the coronavirus.
Area track and field athletes, like their peers, are at home as they await news. With each passing day, the uncertainty remains whether they will be putting on their singlets this year.
The Oregon School Activities Association, the state’s governing body for high school athletics and activities, announced March 18 that the track and field state meet won’t be held at Hayward Field in Eugene as originally planned as reconstruction of the stadium continues.
Should there still be a season, the 6A, 5A and 4A classifications will be together at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham and the 3A, 2A and 1A classes at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, both on the last weekend in May.
Area athletes regularly fill the top spots on the state podiums, as the Philomath girls did in 2019. The Warriors finished second in the team standings and with many of their top performers returning this spring, they were expected to be the 4A team favorite at state.
Here’s a look at some of the best non-seniors from last year’s state meets.
5A boys
Aiden Paul, West Albany — The junior won the discus and was third in the shot put.
Sebbie Law, Corvallis — The senior was second in the 400 meters and seventh in the 200.
Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley — A wild-card state entry, the junior was fourth in the 800 after improving his personal best by more than three seconds over the last two weeks of the season. He also anchored the Raiders’ fifth-place 4x400 relay.
Erik Ventura, Crescent Valley — The senior was fifth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.
5A girls
Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley — The junior was second in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500.
Emily Stefan, West Albany — The junior made state finals in the 100 (eighth) and 200 (seventh) and ran anchor on the fifth-place 4x100 relay.
Madeline Nason, Corvallis — The sophomore would have been one of the favorites in the 1,500 and 3,000 after placing fourth and third, respectively, at state in those events as a freshman. But she decided to focus her efforts solely on swimming this spring.
4A boys
Casey Tow, Sweet Home — The senior was second in the 400 and ran on the Huskies’ fifth-place 4x100 relay and second-place 4x400 relay.
Trevin Del Nero, Philomath — The senior won the 110 hurdles.
Tristan Calkins, Sweet Home — The junior was second in the long jump.
4A girls
Maggie Ross, Philomath — The senior was second in the 100, third in the 200 and anchored the second-place 4x100 relay and winning 4x400 relay.
Melia Morton, Philomath — The junior was second in the 400, seventh in the long jump and ran on both relays.
Hannah Bovbjerg, Philomath — The senior placed fifth in the 400 and ran on both relays.
Hannah Hernandez, Philomath — The senior was second in the 1,500, sixth in the 3,000 and had a leg on the 4x400 relay.
Alivia Pittman, Philomath — The junior was fourth in the 300 hurdles, eighth in the 100 hurdles and ran on the 4x100 relay.
Jessy Hart, Sweet Home — The junior was seventh in the 400 and ran on both the Huskies’ state-qualifying relays.
3A boys
Luke Jones, Scio — The senior was second in the 800.
Ian Smith, Santiam Christian — The junior tied for second in the high jump.
Caleb Shockey, Scio — The junior was third in the 100.
3A girls
Hope Bucher, Harrisburg — The senior was fourth in the discus.
Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian — The junior was fifth in the high jump and eighth in the discus.
2A boys
Christian Wilson, East Linn Christian — The senior won the 110 hurdles and tied for fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Dustin Baze, Central Linn — The senior was second in the 200, third in the 100 and ran on the runner-up 4x100 relay.
Zach Young, Monroe — The senior was second in the long jump and fourth in the 400 and javelin.
2A girls
Laura Young, Monroe — The sophomore won the shot put and was fifth in the discus.
Mirtha Lopez, Monroe — The senior won the 200 and was seventh in the 400
Gracie Robb, Central Linn — The senior was fifth in the 100 and ran on the fourth-place 4x100 relay.
1A girls
Jessica Carlisle, Alsea — The junior was third in the triple jump and eighth in the 200.
Who’s Who
It’s about this time every year that the annual Who’s Who In Oregon Track & Field is printed. The book is considered the bible of the state’s high school records for track and cross-country.
Former Sweet Home coach and teacher Billy Snow is one of the editors of Who’s Who, which was first published in 1965.
Shuffling through the pages every year, it’s a reminder of just how many top-notch athletes this area has produced and continues to produce every season.
To give our readers an idea, here’s a list of all-time state records held by competitors from schools in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage areas.
(C-converted from hand time; NLC-event no longer contested; AT-all-time, all-classification state record)
5A boys
Shot put: Zack Short, Lebanon, 65-7¼, 2016
880 yards (NLC): John Schaer, Crescent Valley, 1:51.8, 1977
4A boys
110 hurdles: Tim Sim, Central Linn, 14.14c, 1978
2A boys
110 hurdles: Devin White, Central Linn, 14.24c, 1987
4x100 relay: Central Linn (Jeremiah Wyne, Josue Avilez, Mark LaCoste, Scott LaCoste) 43.39, 2011
220 yards (NLC): Tom McKern, Central Linn, 21.8, 1963
120-yard high hurdles (NLC): Tinker Hatfield, Central Linn, 14.0, 1969
330-yard intermediate hurdles (NLC): Tinker Hatfield, Central Linn, 36.8, 1971
5A girls
800: Leann Warren, Crescent Valley, 2:03.02, 1979 (AT)
High jump: Rachel Proteau, West Albany, 6-1, 2013 (AT)
880 yards (NLC): Ellen Schmidt, West Albany, 2:12.9, 1976
4A girls
One mile: Briana Anderson-Gregg, Philomath, 5:02.32, 2004
Two miles: Hayley Belli, Philomath, 11:06.0, 2006
3A girls
Javelin: Chrissi Grizzel, Jefferson, 161-7, 2007
High jump: Sara Almen, Santiam Christian, 5-9, 2012
Triple jump: Rebeka Preston, Santiam Christian, 38-11¼, 2018
2A girls
100: Mackenzie Wilson, East Linn Christian, 12.42, 2017
200: Mackenzie Wilson, East Linn Christian, 25.72, 2017
300 hurdles: Kyndal Martin, Monroe, 44.93, 2018
100 yards (NLC): Susan George, Central Linn, 10.9, 1971
200 yards (NLC): Susan George, Central Linn, 24.8, 1971
100 hurdles (30 inches, NLC): Denise Middleton, Central Linn, 14.8, 1973
440-yard relay (NLC): Central Linn, 49.9, 1970
