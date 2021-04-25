Prep track and field: Aiden Paul has left his mark and is looking for more

This spring, Paul has been working with Phil Johnson, formerly the throwing coach at Linfield University.

“He’s a really good coach. He’s really enthusiastic about the sport and that helps a lot,” Paul said. “It helps to know that someone actually believes in you and I think he truly believes that I can throw big marks this year.”

Wadlow, who also works with Paul in the throws, says Paul has been a “great teammate” since he started in the Bulldogs’ program as a freshman.

Not only that, but he’s far from just an athlete.

“You would think that he’s singularly focused with the results that he’s got,” Wadlow said. “But clearly he’s not because he’s doing it academically, he’s doing it socially and he’s just a driven kid.”

Academics come first for Paul, and that was a primary reason he chose Stanford.

He wanted to attend a high academic school, such as those in the Ivy League, but he didn’t want to have to travel to the East Coast to have that experience. With Stanford being closer to home, he said it made the choice easy.