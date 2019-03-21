PHILOMATH — The Philomath High boys tennis team blanked Central 8-0 on Thursday at PHS to remain undefeated heading into spring break. The Warriors start their league season April 2 against North Marion.
Singles winners for PHS were Colton Beckstead (1), James Erickson (2), Dylan Bell (3) and Noah Aynes (4).
Doubles victors were Luke Haslam/Nick Stucki (1), Bryce Beeton/Nathaniel Workman (2), Alec Stucki/Jeremy Alston (3) and Logan Wade/Filip Furubeth (4).
Crescent Valley 7, Churchill 1
The Raiders swept the doubles in knocking off visiting Churchill in their final match before spring break.
Singles winners for CV were Jacob Eckroth (2), Max Solensky (3) and Michael Gu (4). Doubles winners were Ronny Junkins/Evan Kooyman (1), Kevin Dai/ Todd Meng (2), Henry Pappas/Auggie Tokarczyk (3) and Jemin Kim/Max Patel (4).
CV's next match is at Corvallis in two weeks.
Track and field
STAYTON — Jefferson’s Cesar Sepulveda and Harrisburg’s Hope Bucher won two events apiece Thursday to lead area athletes at the Regis Coed Relays meet.
Sepulveda was first in the boys high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (40-1½), while Bucher won the girls shot put (32-7½) and discus (96-10). Sepulveda was also third in the long jump (19-7).
Sweet Home’s Tristan Saultz and Eduardo Martinez-Maya went 1-2 in the boys mile with times of 4 minutes, 59.62 second and 5:02.01, respectively.
Teammates Noah Moore and Jake Swanson were first and second in the javelin with respective tosses of 150-8 and 145-10.
Sweet Home also went 1-2 in the girls javelin with Katen Edwards (97-2) first and Natalie Rodgers (94-8) second. Edwards was also second in the high jump (4-4). Jefferson's Baylie Campau was first in the girls high jump (4-6) and teammate Sam Schwarz won the pole vault (7-6).
Loggers shine in relays
SCIO — Scio won three relays as it hosted the 3A Special District 2 Icebreaker.
The Loggers were first in the boys and girls 4x400-meter relays and the boys distance medley relay.
Ray Bennett, Luke Jones, Kade Mask and Trevor Nunn ran on both boys relays. The girls relay included Kaitlin Kuzma, Laurel Otto, Kaitlyn Schumacher and Kassidy Schumacher.
Jones (2:13.0), Bennett (2:16.1) and Nunn (2:10.1) went 2-3-4, respectively in the boys 800. Otto was third in the girls 100 hurdles (17.70).
Santiam Christian’s Emily Bourne won the girls high jump (5-0) and was third in the discus (102-5). Scio’s Riana Martin (29-4¼) and Macy Bodine (28-11) were second and third, respectively, in the triple jump.
Ian Smith led the Santiam Christian boys, taking third in the high jump (5-8).
Eagles boys win four
SILVERTON — The East Linn Christian boys won four events at the Silverton Icebreaker.
Brandon Williams (10:24.09) and Caleb Vandehey (10:25.28) went 1-2, respectively, in the 3,000, while Ethan Goins and Matthew Reardon tied for first in the pole vault (11-0). Reardon also on the trip jump (39-5).
The 4x400 relay team of Trent Weller, Aden Aerni, Jacob Vandehey and Jedaiah Wasson won in 3:40.12.
Aerni was second in the long jump (18-7¼). Teammates Ben Johnson was runner-up in the discus (130-2) and Jacob Johns second in the 110 hurdles (18.52).
The East Linn girls were led by Lilyanne Savage's win in the 300 hurdles (52.28) and Grace Wilson's third place in the javelin (93-7).
Girls tennis
Philomath's scheduled match at Central was rained out. No makeup date was announced.
Boys lacrosse
West Albany defeated visiting Wilsonville 21-12 on Wednesday behind six goals and two assists by Maverick Lyon and four goals and an assist from Hunter Williams.
Nick Renyer added three goals, Diego Ramirez two goals and six assists and Zachary Cisneros two goals.
The Bulldogs next play April 2 at Thurston.