To no surprise, Corvallis High senior Anna Kern, the three-time champion, is the No. 1 seed for the Mid-Willamette Conference girls district tennis tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Timberhill Tennis Club.
Kern is also a two-time 5A state champion.
Action continues at 8 a.m. Thursday with competition through the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for 1 p.m. Friday with the finals to follow.
The top four singles and doubles teams advance to the 5A state tournament, set for May 17-18 at the Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.
According to the seeding, Kern’s opponent in the finals would be teammate Journey Lipscomb, the No. 2 seed.
West Albany’s Ceanne Elliott is the No. 3 seed and Crescent Valley’s Ivy Ding is in at No. 4.
In girls doubles action, Corvallis’ duo of Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester is the top seed while teammates Scarlett Walcott and Charlotte Nembhard are the No. 6 seeds. CV’s Lexi Zollinger and Priscilla Virasak are the No. 4 seeds while West's Sarah Howe and Emilia Watts are the No. 7 seeds
McGough and Forester took home the district title and went on to win the state title last season.
CV has three of the top seven seeds in the boys singles tournament. Bojan Soskic is the No. 1 seed, Max Solensky is No. 6 and Jacob Eckroth is at No. 7.
Corvallis’ Rowan Mosher is seeded No. 2 and West’s Bjorn Carlson is No. 3
In doubles, Corvallis’ Eddie Hu and Lukas Reinkenobbe earned the top seed.
CV’s Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman are seeded third while Kevin Dai and Todd Meng are fifth.
West’s Kyle Rouzaud and Tanner Madsen are seeded fourth.