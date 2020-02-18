Prep swimming: Three Raiders get top seeds in 5A girls state meet

Crescent Valley High has three girls swimmers seeded first for this weekend’s OSAA 5A state swim meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
The prelims are set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday with the top six qualifying for the state finals on Saturday, which start at 8:15 a.m.
Francesca Criscione is seeded first in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly while her sister, Vivi Criscione, is first in the 500 freestyle. Paula Lomonaco is first in the 200 free and second in the 100 free. Vivi Criscione is also fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
CV’s Nova Evans is 10th in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 breast; Lauren Cordier sixth in the 200 IM and the 500 free; Viola Teglassy eighth in the 50 free and the 100 free; and MacKenzie Baker is 12th in the 100 fly.
All three of the Raiders’ relays (200 medley, 200 free and 400 free) are seeded third.
West Albany’s Allie Bates is seeded second in the 200 free and the 500 free while Taylor Kelley is third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. Natalie Bass is 11th in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.
West’s 200 free relay is fifth, the 400 free relay seventh and the 200 medley relay ninth.
Lebanon’s Elizabeth Beck is sixth in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free. The Warriors’ 200 free relay is 11th and the 400 free relay 10th.
On the boys side, West’s Luke Milburn is seeded first in the 100 free and Dylan Hayes first in the 500 free. Milburn is second in the 50 free and Hayes fifth in the 200 free.
Also for West, Eric Formiller is seventh in the 50 free and the 100 free; Colby Huddleston is fourth in the 200 IM and ninth in the 100 breast; Gabe Ayala is sixth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 back; Ben Hugulet is 11th in the 200 IM; and Chase Barnes is 12th in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 back.
West’s 200 free and 400 free relays are both seeded first while the 200 medley relay is fourth.
CV’s Andrew Hanson is seeded second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free; Hunter Watkins is ninth in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 fly; and Brayden Smith is fourth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 IM.
The Raiders’ 200 medley and 400 free relays are both seeded third.
South Albany’s Nathaniel Young is seeded first in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breast while Levi Scovel is 12th in the 100 fly. The RedHawks’ 200 free relay in ninth.
Lebanon’s Drew Charley is second in the 100 back and the Warriors’ 400 free relay is 11th.
Corvallis’ Sam Gregory is ninth in the 500 free.
4A/3A/2A/1A
Sweet Home has two swimmers seeded first for the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls prelims, which begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The finals are set for the same time Saturday.
Megan Hager is first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 free while Chloe Taylor is first in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 free.
Sweet Home’s Malia Hewitt is third in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke; Jamie Seward is fifth in the 100 back and ninth in the 50 free; and Isabel Sayer is 11th in the 500 free.
The Huskies’ 200 free relay is second and the 200 medley relay is third.
Philomath’s Melia Morton is eighth in the 100 breast and Maggie Ross 12th in the 50 free. The Warriors’ 400 free relay is seeded eighth.
On the boys side, Philomath’s 200 medley relay is 11th and Eli McLennan is seeded 10th in the 100 back.
Sweet Home’s Hunter Calderwood is 11th in the 500 free.