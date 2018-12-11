West Albany High swept Central on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference swimming dual at the Albany Community Pool.
The Bulldogs won every event; the boys prevailed 141-25, the girls 141-22.
Kieran Van Horsen (100 free, 200 IM), Colby Huddleston (50 free, 500 free) and Braxton Reece (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke won two events, Gabe Ayala (100 back) and Luke Milburn (200 free) one each for the boys.
Natalie Baas (100 back, 200 free) and Bailey Dickerson (100 butterfly, 200 IM won two events and Londyn Randall (50 free), Emma Fortier (100 free), Sidney Lane (500 free) and Allie Bates (100m breaststroke) one each for the girls.
Spartans sweep North Salem
Corvallis swept North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual at the Osborn Aquatic Center. The boys won 171-83, the girls 141-138.
Nic Ashland (200 free, 500 free) and Sai Sagili (100 butterfly, 200 IM) doubled and Christopher Strimbu (50 free), Trent Wise (100 free), Ben Baisted (100 backstroke) and Andrej Opsahl (100 breaststroke) won one event each for CHS.
Mary Rogers (100 backstroke, 200 free) won two events for the girls. Tanvi Apte (100 free) and Ava Minu-Sepehr (500 free) each won one event.