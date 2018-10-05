Three former Albany Union/West Albany High athletes, one coach and one team will comprise the list of inductees into the 2018 class for the West Albany Sports Hall of Fame.
The banquet and induction ceremony is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 with the induction ceremony commencing at 7.
Inductees:
2006 football team: Coached by Randy Nyquist, the 2006 team compiled a 13-1 record with its only loss coming in triple-overtime in the 5A state championship game. This team is credited with establishing the foundation that lead to the 2007 and 2008 state championship squads.
Don Barton: A 1975 graduate, Barton won state championships in 1975 in the 100- and 220-yard sprints.
Julie (Bastendorf) Cale: Cale earned varsity letters all four years in basketball and softball and added another for soccer. She earned all-league honors for basketball and softball as well as all-state honors for basketball and co-player of the year in 1986, her senior year. Julie was also league MVP in basketball her junior and senior seasons.
Dennis Rector: A longtime coach and faculty member at West Albany, coach Rector guided the boys and girls golf teams to numerous league and state titles in addition to coaching multiple individual state champions.
Gary Grill: A 1957 graduate of Albany Union High School, Grill earned four varsity letters in both football and track and field. He also learned a varsity letter in basketball. An outstanding athlete, Gary continued on to Lewis & Clark College, where he played football.
For tickets and more details regarding the West Albany Athletic Hall of Fame 20187 induction ceremony and banquet please refer to the West Albany Sports Foundation’s website at www.wasf.org, or contact executive director, Sally Cheyne, at sallywasf@comcast.net.