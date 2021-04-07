Prep sports: Teams making best of situation to get to play during pandemic

MONROE — Getting high schools athletes onto the fields and courts of competition during the pandemic has been a challenge, to say the least.
With safety and the health of all involved as primary factors, there have been hurdles. Limited resources have created an added layer for small schools.
“But we’ll get through it,” Central Linn athletic director Mike Day said. “I’ve talked with my coaches and we’re all kind of prepared for this. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to let our kids play. The kids want to play.”
With truncated athletic seasons set by the Oregon School Activities Association, the state’s governing body for high school athletics, athletes in typical fall sports have been back in competition for more than a month and are wrapping up their seasons this week. Starting next week, it will be the spring sports, followed by the winter sports beginning in mid-May.
The coronavirus and its spread provided no guarantees that high school sports in Oregon would return. But the athletes are taking advantage of the limited opportunities that they have.
“It’s crazy. We never thought we were going to get a season, and just out of the blue we’re out here and we’re fighting,” Monroe senior Dylan Irwin said. “It’s been good.”
Monroe and Central Linn met last Friday night on the football field, each playing their fifth games. Both will conclude their seasons this Friday at home, with Monroe (5-0) hosting Kennedy and Central Linn (1-4) taking on Jefferson.
“It’s nice having that chemistry again, having those teammates back together. It’s always great,” said Central Linn’s Ryan Huss, who is part of a group of seniors helping to build a foundation for the classes behind them. “We’re working toward next season, trying to get better.”
Dusty Burchfield has returned for a second time around as Central Linn’s football coach. He also led the Cobras in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
With limited numbers, there is no junior varsity team. Most players are primarily playing either offense or defense to maximize playing time for everyone.
“We measure success with wins and losses. But right now I’m measuring success with player development,” Burchfield said.
Burchfield and the Cobras are trying to make the best of their situation.
They came into the season determined to not make excuses and to just get through it.
“If we have to wear a mask, we’re wearing a mask. Everybody has to do it,” Burchfield said. “We’re trying to eliminate the excuses and keeping a positive attitude.”
A challenge Central Linn and others have faced during the pandemic has been a limit on the number of people who can travel together on a school bus as well as a shortage of drivers available.
Day, Central Linn’s athletic director and a football assistant coach, has been charged with trying to schedule just one road game at a time between high school and middle school teams. Only once this season has the district had to rely on parents driving their children to a contest.
“This next season, with baseball and softball and track starting, is going to be really, really difficult,” Day said.
At Monroe, football coach Bill Crowson was uncertain how many players would turn out during the pandemic. But the season started with 27 players.
Monroe has conducted in-person learning since early February. Students answer a list of questions and receive a temperature check when they arrive at school each day. Football players go through the same protocols before football practice.
“It’s a little overkill, but we felt like it was something we could do to further mitigate anything, try to avoid anybody getting sick,” said Crowson, who is also the Monroe School District superintendent and athletic director. “People have done a great job. I think it was a huge priority for our community to get the schools open and keep them open.”
Area small schools in the state’s 2A classification have climbed the barriers during the pandemic and found success.
Despite having just nine players on its roster, Monroe volleyball was crowned the Central Valley Conference champion after league playoff wins against Central Linn and Lowell. The Dragons’ football team won another league title.
Central Linn’s boys soccer team and both cross-country teams made the state postseason. Jefferson shared the 2A Special District 2 football title with Regis. East Linn Christian finished first in the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 boys soccer standings.
Crowson saw his football players come back to practice for the first time in a wide spectrum when it came to conditioning. Some had clearly worked hard to stay in shape and others apparently hadn’t done much, he said.
But they were back on the field. Central Linn and Monroe officials reported last week that none of their athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 since their return to play.
High case counts in Benton County kept Monroe’s coaches from spending much time with their student-athletes after the coronavirus hit the state in March 2020. Crowson said the school district wanted to make sure it was consistent in its actions.
“We definitely wanted to see our kids, but we needed to hold a good message,” he said.
The Dragons will try to finish an undefeated football season Friday as part of the “culminating week,” which the OSAA left up to the schools to decide if their teams would play and whether they would take part in postseason competition.
Crowson and his three football assistants coach on one of the school’s spring season teams. This coming Monday marks the first contest date for spring, and many of Monroe’s football players are also spring athletes.
Monroe had the option of playing another football game or having a week — for coaches and athletes alike — to get ready for spring. Crowson left it up to his senior captains to make the decision. The players came back and said they wanted another week of football.
“These senior guys, they certainly had enough taken away from them this year. I wasn’t going to take anything else away,” Crowson said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.