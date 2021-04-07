Prep sports: Teams making best of situation to get to play during pandemic

MONROE — Getting high schools athletes onto the fields and courts of competition during the pandemic has been a challenge, to say the least.

With safety and the health of all involved as primary factors, there have been hurdles. Limited resources have created an added layer for small schools.

“But we’ll get through it,” Central Linn athletic director Mike Day said. “I’ve talked with my coaches and we’re all kind of prepared for this. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to let our kids play. The kids want to play.”

With truncated athletic seasons set by the Oregon School Activities Association, the state’s governing body for high school athletics, athletes in typical fall sports have been back in competition for more than a month and are wrapping up their seasons this week. Starting next week, it will be the spring sports, followed by the winter sports beginning in mid-May.

The coronavirus and its spread provided no guarantees that high school sports in Oregon would return. But the athletes are taking advantage of the limited opportunities that they have.

“It’s crazy. We never thought we were going to get a season, and just out of the blue we’re out here and we’re fighting,” Monroe senior Dylan Irwin said. “It’s been good.”