Prep sports: Soccer, cross-country given go-ahead to practice; football and volleyball still unclear

As for football, the OSAA is in limbo as it awaits guidance from the OHA on whether contact games and practices will be allowed this year. Instead of making a decision on the football season based on the current circumstances, the board opted to wait until more information is available.

“We're anticipating, based on the conversations, some type of changes to the contact sports guidance in the next couple of days,” OSAA executive director Peter Weber said. “We don't know what those changes are. But any change would be an improvement to where they are now.

“While we're waiting for that to potentially happen, we know that we need to be providing the options to schools that will allow people to move forward, depending on what that guidance looks like.”

Non-contact football practices began Monday, but they are conditioning only, and contact practices cannot begin without changes to the state guidance.

During the meeting, board members strongly advocated for a plan that would eventually result in all activities being available for students to participate in. They also approved an alternative plan for football that would include 7-on-7, flag, virtual lineman challenge and a virtual combine.