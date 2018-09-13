SISTERS — Sophomore Alivia Pittman scored three times on Thursday to lead the Philomath High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Sisters in an Oregon West Conference match.
Sophomore Kali Saathoff had the other goal for the Warriors. Philomath (4-2-0, 3-1-0) plays at Newport on Sept. 20 in its next OWC game.
Boys soccer
South Albany remained undefeated by tying Hillsboro 1-1 at SAHS in an evenly played nonleague game.
"The shots were even, we controlled the first half and they were stronger in the second half," South coach Tony Vandermeer said. "It seemed to be a fair result."
Ozzie Ramirez scored off an assist by Anthony Arreola in the 20th minute to give South a 1-0 advantage. Hillsboro tied the game 1-1 eight minutes later and neither team could score again.
"It was a strong defensive game," Vandermeer said. "[Defender] Stewart Curtis had a strong game for us and that kept it easy for our goalie."
South (4-0-1) concludes nonleague play at Summit on Sept. 22. It starts Mid-Willamette Conference action at Central on Sept. 25.
East Linn Christian 6, Jefferson 2
JEFFERSON — East Linn improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 play.
Tuesday, East Linn hosts Pleasant Hill and Jefferson (1-2-1, 1-1-1) goes to Central Linn.
Marist Catholic 2, Crescent Valley 1
EUGENE - The 4A Spartans edged the Raiders in the nonleague match. CV (0-3-2) concludes its nonleague schedule on Tuesday when it hosts Wilsonville.
Philomath 0, Sisters 0
PHILOMATH — The Warriors played to a scoreless tie in the Oregon West Conference matchup with the Outlaws. PHS (3-1-1, 2-1-1) hosts Newport on Tuesday in its next OWC game.
Santiam Christian 11, Central Linn 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — Hat tricks by Caleb Perez and Sam Aithwaite led the Eagles to the Special District 3 victory.
SC (2-2-0, 2-1-0) hosts Portland Christian in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Central Linn (0-2-1, 0-2-0) plays the South Albany junior varsity at SAHS on Friday.
Boys water polo
EUGENE — West Albany took its first win against South Eugene with a 13-5 road victory.
The Bulldogs did it with defense and ball control, racking up 16 steals to five turnovers. Conner Mier had five saves in goal.
Kieran VanHorsen had seven goals; Eric Formiller and Colby Huddleston two goals apiece; and Ben Hugulet and Braxton Reece one each.
West (3-1) plays Friday at the Parkrose tournament.
Girls water polo
EUGENE — West Albany defeated host South Eugene five steals apiece from three different players.
Kylee Crofcheck, Bailey Dickerson and Olivia Friedel all had five. Crofcheck added two goals, while the other two had one. Natalie Baas had two goals and Allie Bates one.
Taylor Kelley had five blocks and Kelsey Gertzen four blocks.
The Bulldogs (4-0) play in the Newberg tournament Friday.