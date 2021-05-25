Prep sports: New mask guidelines result in frustration, confusion for many

Local high schools have received new guidance from the state on when athletes, coaches and spectators are required to wear masks. But that hasn’t drastically changed the way schools are operating.
Last week, the Oregon School Activities Association sent out an email to member schools that relayed clarification from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education on when face coverings are required.
The email detailed that students, staff, volunteers and spectators are no longer required to wear face coverings at outdoor sporting events. It also stated that those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings at indoor sporting events.
But the state's governing bodies have left the onus on venue operators — meaning the schools and districts themselves — as to whether face coverings will be required. Many local schools have decided that lifting the mask mandate entirely is simply too difficult of a task to orchestrate at this point, and many coaches, players and parents have been left confused by the timing of the new guidance and conflicting messages.
“I think it makes things confusing for the general public,” Crescent Valley athletic director Mark Henderson said. “Because they see the new guidelines that come out, but they're not part of the school district and they don’t understand what our policies and procedures are.”
The Mid-Willamette Conference, which is home to all five of the local 5A schools, requires all basketball players to wear masks during practice and competition. Wrestlers are not required to wear a mask when they are on the mat wrestling, as that is a potential choking hazard. But once they leave the mat, they are required to put their mask back on.
Swimmers are required to put their masks back on as soon as they finish their heat at a meet.
The 4A Oregon West Conference, which includes both Sweet Home and Philomath, has decided on similar guidelines for its athletes.
Spectators at events of both leagues are required to wear face coverings at all times. That rule has not received a warm reception.
“It makes it very difficult to follow the guidelines,” Sweet Home athletic director Nate Tyler said. “People don’t understand why they have to wear a mask in certain situations given what’s going on. For example, our wrestlers don’t have to wear a mask anymore. But then the people sitting very far away from the mat, in the bleachers, have to. Some of our parents don't really understand that, so they’re getting frustrated.
“The difference between school and public — where they may not have to wear their mask anymore at Costco or Safeway, but have to at the school — is a frustration for them. The lack of consistency has really affected us.”
Much of the frustration voiced toward the continued requirement of face coverings has been aimed at OSAA, but several athletic directors reiterated that it is only acting on guidelines handed down from the state.
“Everybody is looking at somebody else for guidance,” West Albany athletic director Patrick Richards said. “I think a lot of people think the OSAA makes some of these decisions. They don’t. All they do is disseminate this information for member schools. Ultimately, it still comes down to what a district wants to do. It’s been confusing.”
There has also been plenty of frustration voiced by parents and students that the new mask guidelines were announced, essentially, at the end of the outdoor sports season.
Ultimately, administrators are tasked with finding a balance between keeping students as safe as possible while also enabling them to play as many competitions as possible.
“Our number one goal is to make sure the kids get a chance to play their games,” Richards said. “That’s been the mantra always — whatever it takes to make sure the games are played. Early on, there were no spectators. That was tough, but the kids gotta play. All of a sudden, things have loosened up. But if it means we’ve got to ask people to wear a mask in order to finish out these seasons, I think it's a small price to pay.”
Gym capacities differ somewhat between Linn and Benton counties, but Henderson said CV’s pandemic-restricted capacity is currently around 650 people — a number it would likely never reach even during non-pandemic times.
One guidelines that CV and Corvallis have implemented, though, is that students from visiting teams can only have one spectator present to watch them at an away game. Both schools have created tickets that each visiting athlete can give to the person who wishes to attend their game or meet, and the visiting spectator is required to show that ticket upon entry to the event. At CV, home fans and spectators are required to sign in at events so that the school can contact trace if necessary.
Athletes and parents aren’t the only ones who have been affected by the new guidelines. Tyler said that he knows of some referees who have safety concerns about wearing masks during basketball games.
“Basketball is a sport where you do short, full-speed bursts frequently,” Tyler said. “Gasping for air is difficult with that mask on. I know some of the officials have opted out because of having to wear masks.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney