Prep sports: Monroe's Young named 2A back of the year

Monroe’s Zach Young was named as the 2A football back of the year for the 2019 season.

Young was also an all-state first team pick as a running back on offense and a defensive back and punter on defense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dylan Irwin was a second-team selection at running back and linebacker and tight end Trent Bateman, defensive back Brody Ballard and offensive lineman Darren Parker were all on the second team.

Two area players were named to the 2A volleyball all-state first team.

Monroe senior outside hitter Mirtha Lopez and Central Linn senior outside hitter Sydney Northern were voted to the first team by the state’s coaches.

Santiam Christian senior forward Ben Galceran was selected to the 3A/2A/1A boys soccer first team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0