Prep sports: Madeline Nason rises to the top

Last spring, while compete in both sports, Nason was especially pleased with her results in the 1,500 “because I did a lot more speedwork on the track.”

She ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 46.02 seconds to win the district meet and then 4:47.96 for fourth at state. In the 3,000, she was second at the district meet (10:29.88) and then third at state (10:23.0, PR).

Nason said performing so well at the state meet wasn’t necessarily motivation for summer training and the fall cross-country season because she separates the two seasons. But it showed her she could run side by side with some of the top 5A distance runners.

During the fall, as Hulburt has done with all his top girls runners, he had Nason practice with the boys team, giving her someone to chase while getting the most out of her training.

At state cross-country, she faced several of the same elite athletes that she battled with on the track. In addition, she had already defeated some of those same competitors in meets earlier in the season while winning five individual titles.

One of those was Wilsonville’s Samantha Prusse, whom Nason had edged at the finish line by six-tenths of a second for the win at Albany’s prestigious Harrier Classic five weeks earlier.