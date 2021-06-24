 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Local coaches land honors
0 Comments

Prep sports: Local coaches land honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball3.jpg (copy)

LHS head coach Jeff Stolsig, right, talks with Aaron Osborne during a 2018 game. Stolsig was named as the NFHS Section 8 baseball coach of the year.

 Mid-Valley Media file photo

Corvallis High's Bob Holt was the recipient of the 2020 National Federation of State High School Associations Section 8 girls track and field coach of the year and Lebanon High's Jeff Stolsig as the Section 8 baseball coach of the year. 

The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honoring coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports by national participation levels.

This year’s awards recognize coaches for the 2019-20 school year. The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association selects our state award recipients from recommendations from the OACA sport chairs, our executive board and athletic directors in our state. Each of our state COY award winners then compete against coaches in their sport from the six northwest states and then can be selected as the Section 8 COY in their respective sport in competition with coaches from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming.

Award recipients must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character and carry the endorsement of the respective state high school association. They are not only successful in their respective sports but as individuals in their schools and communities as well. Longevity in coaching is also an important criteria. Holt has been coaching for 37 years and Stolsig 38 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

Prep scores from Tuesday

Boys basketball: Philomath 59, Stayton 46; Sweet Home 72, Newport 70; Western Christian 57, Harrisburg 44; Central Linn 57, Oakland 45; East L…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News