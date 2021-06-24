Prep sports: Local coaches land honors

Corvallis High's Bob Holt was the recipient of the 2020 National Federation of State High School Associations Section 8 girls track and field coach of the year and Lebanon High's Jeff Stolsig as the Section 8 baseball coach of the year.

The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honoring coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports by national participation levels.

This year’s awards recognize coaches for the 2019-20 school year. The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association selects our state award recipients from recommendations from the OACA sport chairs, our executive board and athletic directors in our state. Each of our state COY award winners then compete against coaches in their sport from the six northwest states and then can be selected as the Section 8 COY in their respective sport in competition with coaches from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming.

Award recipients must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character and carry the endorsement of the respective state high school association. They are not only successful in their respective sports but as individuals in their schools and communities as well. Longevity in coaching is also an important criteria. Holt has been coaching for 37 years and Stolsig 38 years.

