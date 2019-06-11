While the West Albany High softball team fell short of its goal of a state title, falling to eventual champion Ridgeview in the 5A smifinals, the future looks bright for the Bulldogs as three sophomores earned first-team all-state honors.
Shortstop Ellie Babbitt batted .527 and had 16 home runs and 68 RBIs — both totals led the state regardless of classification — and had a slugging percentage of 1.275.
Presley Jantzi was honored as a utility player after she batted .543 and had a .680 on-base percentage. She had 18 stolen bases and drove in 23 runs.
Outfielder McKenzie Kosmicki batted .480 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Senior pitcher Mahayla Gamble was named to the second team after going 22-3 with a 2.16 ERA. She had 200 strikeouts in the circle, and batted .490 with 55 RBIs at the plate. Her 23 wins were the most in 5A and her 55 RBIs were third-best in 5A.
Lebanon senior Rylie Milligan was named to the second team as an infielder and junior outfielder Taylor Edwards earned third-team honors as an outfielder.
Corvallis junior catcher Madison Morrison made the third team.
Hillsboro's Kiara McCrea and Hood River Valley's Makenzie Chambers were the co-players of the year, Rodgeview's Allicitie Frost the pitcher of the year and the coaching staff of the year went to Ridgeview.