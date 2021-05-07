Prep softball: Kosmicki's 'beast mode' in the circle carries Bulldogs to win

She found the strike zone early in counts and then painted corners of the plate and made the Dragons swing at bad pitches.

There were few well-hit balls against Kosmicki. The only Dallas hit — a hard liner to right field for a single by Clara Woolsey in the fifth — was one of those.

Kosmicki got some help from her younger sister, junior Kendra Kosmicki, who brought back what would have been a two-run home run for Madeline Doig with a catch at the fence in left field with one out in the sixth.

“She never wanted to play softball and I got her out here and she’s being that little superstar. I couldn’t be more proud of my little sister right now,” McKenzie Kosmicki said. “I’m excited that she picked up on the sport that we all love as a family and I’m excited to see her play next year when I’m gone.”

With their pitcher putting up zeroes early in the game, the Bulldogs (9-2, 6-0 MWC) were trying to find ways to get something on the scoreboard for themselves against the Dragons (6-5, 4-1) and left-hander Kadence Morrison, whom Borde called “a really good pitcher.”