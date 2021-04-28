Prep softball: Holden, Warriors get past RedHawks

LEBANON — Lebanon continued to meet its goal of creating solid contact.
South Albany had a hard time fielding the ball and making good decisions defensively.
The Warriors found some offense and Alivia Holden had a strong outing in her first season as a varsity pitcher, helping Lebanon to a 15-0 win Wednesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference softball home game.
In a matchup of two teams short on varsity experience, Lebanon’s sharp liners combined with frayed defensive nerves for South (1-3, 1-3) kept the momentum with Lebanon (2-5, 2-4).
“Everybody has done a lot of work and we’re all out here and dedicated,” said Warriors junior catcher Laurel McGuigan. “We work hard on our bats, and I know every single one of our girls hits very, very well.”
McGuigan and teammate Christine Berg, Lebanon’s leadoff hitter, each had two hits. Ella Meyers had a team-best three RBIs, including a two-run single in the fourth.
Karsen Angel and Bella Gutierrez each had a hit for the RedHawks.
South’s pitchers, Miranda Scovil and McKenzie Hale, did a good job making Lebanon put the ball in play. But the RedHawks, who have had only a little more than a week together as a full team due to COVID-19 protocols, had six errors and indecisive action on several other plays that could have led to outs pile up against them.
South coach Chad Angel chalks it up to not being able to slow the game down.
“We get going too quick and we try to make the throw before we field the ball a little bit,” Angel said. “Sometimes we’re getting ahead of ourselves. We’re having trouble because we’re getting ahead of ourselves and having trouble completing the play.”
That all caught up to the RedHawks in the fourth inning, as the Warriors brought 16 batters to the plate and scored 11 to end the game on a 15-run rule. Consecutive infield fielding errors, had those plays resulted in outs, could have limited Lebanon to just one run in the frame.
South’s Samantha Scott made a running catch in right field for the second out. But Lebanon tacked on two more runs to finish the game.
Holden, a sophomore, was the Warriors’ lone pitcher, allowing two hits and a walk with a hit batter and four strikeouts.
With high school athletics lost last spring to the pandemic, she didn’t get the opportunity as a freshman to work through some of the jitters of playing at the varsity level for the first time.
Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said Holden came into the season off a volleyball injury and has yet to get where she can be in the circle.
“But she goes and competes every night and continually trying to work on the mental game,” Benedict said, adding that Holden’s confidence is growing with experience.
The Warriors started three sophomores and three freshmen Wednesday and the RedHawks six sophomores and two freshmen.
With 14 players quarantined and South limited to 10 practice players for a few weeks, it limited the team’s chances to develop chemistry and get repetitions on offense and defense. Trying to catch up on games, the RedHawks are playing every Saturday.
“It’s hard for us to have time to work some of this stuff out,” Angel said. “They’re young, we’re getting some games in and that’s the important thing right now. They’ll figure it out, we’ll get there.”
Scovil, a freshman and South’s starting pitcher, allowed six hits, walked four, hit two batters and struck out two.
Lebanon has two returning varsity players from 2019 and three others who have played club ball.
With the 2020 season lost and a shortened season this spring, there’s no time to waste.
“I’m really happy with our progress. We’ve worked really, really hard in the time that we’ve had,” McGuigan said. “Everybody is giving their all and we’re just trying to push each other and get better and make the best of what we have.”
Benedict said his team is making improvement because the players are good listeners and learners.