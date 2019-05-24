A couple minutes before player introductions for Friday’s 5A state quarterfinals, all of members of the West Albany High softball team lined up and performed a choreographed dance.
It's the same one they have been doing before each game since they learned it from Cerritos High at a tournament in California last year over spring break.
It's a way for the Bulldogs to get loose and ready to go.
Boy, were they on Friday — especially Mahayla Gamble.
The senior pitcher struck out the side in the first inning, then blasted a three-run homer giving the No. 4-seeded Bulldogs the start they needed in what turned out to be a 9-3 win over No. 5 Pendleton.
“Coming out here today it was kind of bittersweet because I knew it could possibly be my last game ever here,” Gamble said. “I just kind of wanted to get after it. I wanted to win. I wasn’t going to let anything — if they got a hit, it was OK. They got a couple home runs but I was OK. We scored some runs and that really helped me out.”
Gamble struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced, the other out was on a bunt attempt that Gamble fielded and threw to first.
At that point, the Bulldogs led 7-0 and were well on their way to a semifinal date at No. 1 Ridgeview on Tuesday.
“We always talk about pouncing offensively early on a team and kind of trying to deflate them,” West coach Ryan Borde said. “Well, we did that but even more so that top of the first inning, the way (Gamble) pitched was just lights out and I think that just set the tone. She sits down eight of the first nine she sees and we just knew right there that she’s going to carry us. She came ready to play.”
You wouldn’t have known by the way Gamble played but she wasn’t feeling all that confident after warmups.
“I really owe it all to my team because they are the ones that helped me,” Gamble said.
After the electric top of the first by Gamble, Presley Jantzi knew she needed to take that momentum to the plate and did by starting the bottom of inning off smoking a 3-1 pitch to center. She was sacrificed to third before Ellie Babbitt drew a walk. With the wind blowing out, Gamble's shot cleared the fence in left.
McKenzie Kosmicki followed with a solo blast to center for a 4-0 lead.
“Yeah, I think the wind helped on mine because it was a close one,” Gamble said.
Sidnee Holloway and Jantzi singled to open the second and scored on Babbitt’s three-run blast to center for a 7-0 lead.
Haily Greening led off the third with a solo shot to right and Babbitt rocketed her second long ball of the game with one out in the fourth for a 9-1 lead.
Gamble gave up five hits and three runs, including two homers, the final four innings. She finished with 11 strikeouts.
All told, the teams combined to hit seven homers, with all nine West runs scoring on a long ball.
“It’s always hard to pitch in the wind because you never know what it can do with the ball,” Gamble said. “It kind of messes with the spin sometimes. But it worked in my favor today.”
Babbitt was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, while Jantzi, Kosmicki and Holloway each added two hits.
While the Bulldogs were excited to reach the semifinals, they aren’t satisfied.
“We’ve been out in the second round for the past three years (in 6A) so it’s nice to get over that today,” Gamble said. “We’re ready to go for whoever is next. We want to win. We want to keep going. We’re all doing it for each other.”
Borde said the Bulldogs had their best week of practice and it showed in Friday’s win as well as Wednesday’s 18-1 victory over Churchill.
“They’ve saved it for this time of year and we couldn’t be more proud of the work that they’ve put in these last couple days,” he said. “We’ve challenged them to have passion in practice and it will carry over to the dugout which will carry over to the field and they bought into that this week and it’s equaled great results for us.”