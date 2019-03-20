Ryan Borde said the target was already squarely on his West Albany High softball team as the Bulldogs dropped down to the 5A classification after a solid four-year run at 6A and return plenty of talent for this season.
Then came the coaches poll that had West ranked No. 1 to open the season.
“That X got bigger when saw the poll,” Borde said last Friday.
The players aren’t too concerned and don’t spend much time thinking about the poll.
“We kind of try to ignore it because it’s based on what everybody else thinks and we’re just trying to focus on ourselves,” said senior pitcher Mahayla Gamble, a three-year starter. “We don’t know what the other teams are going to be like this year so we’re just trying to focus on ourselves and get better and just go out there and play and give it our all.”
While the Bulldogs have plenty of talent, Borde said a lot will ride on Gamble in the circle, as is often the case in softball.
“I’ve said that for a couple years now, when she’s able to pound the zone early and then she’s able to get hitters to chase what she likes, she’s extremely effective,” Borde said.
Sophomore Ellie Babbitt said her teammates know they can rely on the senior hurler.
“When the rest of us go out on defense we have her back and we have full confidence in her because she’s always here to do her job,” Babbitt said. “She’s a really hard worker. She has a lot of pressure on her but she handles it really well and we’ll back her up 100 percent.”
Gamble, though, doesn’t feel like the pressure is all on her.
"It’s really a team effort," she said. "I just throw the ball and if it gets hit then I always know my team is going to back me up. So I don’t really feel like the pressure is all on me.”
The Bulldogs had one key position to fill off last year’s team — catcher — as Hailey Davis, a second-team all-state pick, graduated.
Borde admitted he didn’t know what he was going to do until he received word that Haily Greening was transferring from Alaska.
“When I got that email over the summer from her mom, I was so pumped,” Borde said. “I saw her recruiting video and we had no catchers coming up from the junior varsity level so we had no idea how we were going to fill that hole.”
Greening and Gamble have already developed a strong connection.
“Hailey last year was such a good catcher and I knew her really well,” Gamble said. “And this year I feel like me and new catcher Haily have really bonded a lot. She fit right into the role perfectly and I couldn’t ask anything better. She’s done great so far and really happy with that.”
Borde said the Bulldogs, who are off to a 4-0 record heading into Thursday's game at Lakeridge, have a lot of speed in the lineup with sophomore Presley Jantzi, who received all-state honorable mention last season, and Riley Ramirez, another sophomore.
“We know they can either swing away or they can slap or they can just lay down a perfect bunt and they are going to get to first,” Borde said. “Their on-base percentage is going to be huge for us.”
Then you have Babbitt, a third-team all-state selection last season, who Borde said “might be the most talented hitter in the state regardless of level,” along with sophomore McKenzie Kosmicki, Gamble and Greening, who’s first swing, Borde said, was a home run.
West has made the postseason every year since 2007, winning the 5A title in 2011.
“Rocky Erner did an amazing job building this program up and I was lucky to step in and we’ve been able to build off what he was able to build as a foundation,” Borde said.
The goal is to be playing for another one this season.
“I really think we have that confidence this year and knowing that definitely helps,” Babbitt said. “We were all really excited to get out here. We had a really good feeling (last year) but we felt like we could take that next step and that’s this year.”
Gamble and Borde say the approach is to keep it simple and not look too far ahead. It’s the old cliche of take it a game at a time.
“Every day in practice and every game we have to bring our A game and we have to give it our best shot,” Borde said. “And if we do that, I have all the confidence in the world that everything will just work itself out.”