West Albany scored two first-half goals to hold off visiting Lebanon for a 2-0 Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer win.
Bethany Marteeny scored first on an assist from Sienna Higinbotham, and Ahni Washburn added the second on a cross from Anna Schweitzer.
"We played well tonight. Lebanon played hard, and was tough to score on, thanks in large part to some stellar goalkeeping," Bulldogs coach Erik Ihde said.
Tuesday, West (5-1-2, 1-0-1 MWC) hosts North Salem and Lebanon (0-6-1, 0-1-1) plays at Central.
Corvallis 2, Central 0
INDEPENDENCE — The Spartans got a road win in their Mid-Willamette Conference opener to improve to 5-0-2 overall.
Corvallis plays next Thursday at Silverton.
Philomath 0, Stayton 0
STAYTON — The top two teams in the Oregon West Conference played to a scoreless draw.
PHS coach Mat Phelps praised the play of goalie Kena Bacho and his three back-line defenders in what he described as a "back-and-forth" game.
"We played much better in the second half and had chances to score, but couldn't capitalize," he said.
PHS (6-2-1, 5-1-1) remained one game behind Stayton (7-1-0, 6-0-1) in the league race, as the Eagles edged PHS 3-2 back on Sept. 4 in each team's OWC opener.
The Warriors resume league play Tuesday when they host Sweet Home.
South Albany 3, North Salem 0
SALEM — South remained undefeated by blanking the Vikings in the Mid-Willamette Conference game. South (7-0-0, 2-0-0) hosts Dallas on Tuesday in another MWC game.
Boys soccer
Liam Clark had two goals and two assists to lead Corvallis to a 5-0 win over Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Bob Holt Stadium.
Edgar Monroy added two goals and Mauricio Nieves-Bernal one for CHS (6-0-2, 2-0-0), the second-ranked team in 5A. Riley Mellinger and Simon Rodriguez had assists.
"It was our best game of the year," CHS coach Chad Foley said. "It was a hard-fought game and we showed our class throughout."
Corvallis resumes MWC action on Oct. 4 against Silverton at CHS.
West Albany 4, Lebanon 0
LEBANON — West Albany blanked Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game to remain unbeaten in league play.
Mitchell Morse and Jordan Nollen had two goals each to lead the Bulldogs. Demetry Arellano had two assists, Morse and Zander Harer one each.
"We started slow but grew into the game," West coach Kevin Branigan said. "We challenged ourselvesand scored some nice goals.
"Mitchell Morse was very good. Kyle Jensen, Demetry Arellano, and Jordan Nollen had solid games as well."
The Bulldogs (6-2-0, 2-0-0) visit North Salem and Lebanon (1-7-0, 0-2-0) hosts Central on Tuesday in each team's next MWC game.
South Albany 6, North Salem 2
South stopped a three-game winless streak and earned its first Mid-Willamette Conference victory by defeating the visiting Vikings.
Stewart Curtis had three goals, Carlos Reyes, Ozzie Ramirez and Jose Zaragosa one each for South. Ivan Ortiz added two assists.
"We led 6-0 and then gave up two late goals, South coach Tony Vandermeer said. 'It was a pretty physical game; North Salem is good. It was a good result for us.'
South (5-2-1, 1-1-0) resumes MWC action at Dallas on Tuesday.
Stayton 6, Philomath 2
PHILOMATH — Stayton claimed the Oregon West Conference game to hand the Warriors their second loss in a row. PHS (4-3-2, 3-3-1) resumes OWC action at Sweet Home on Tuesday.
East Linn Christian 2, Central Linn 1
LEBANON — The Eagles topped the Cobras in the Special District 3 showdown for its sixth win in its last seven games.
ELCA (6-2-0, 5-1-0) plays at Santiam Christian on Oct. 4 in its next game. Central Linn (2-5-1, 1-5-0) hosts Creswell on Monday.
SC splits pair
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian lost 2-0 to Pleasant Hill on Wednesday and defeated Jefferson 2-0 on Tuesday in Special District 3 games. The Eagles (5-3, 4-2) resume Special District 34 action on Monday at La Pine.
Woodburn 14, Sweet Home 0
WOODBURN — The Huskies took the Oregon West road loss. Sweet Home (0-8, 0-7) hosts Philomath on Tuesday.
Creswell 4, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Creswell scored twice in each half to win the Special District 3 game. Jefferson (2-5-1, 2-3-1) plays at Pleasant Hill on Monday in its next game.
Water polo
WEST SALEM — West Albany swept West Salem, as the boys won 13-3 and the girls prevailed 18-3.
Kieran Van Horsen had eight goals, Eric Formiller two goals and Conner Mier seven saves for West (12-3), which plays Bellevue, Wash., on Friday at the Newberg tournament.
Bailey Dickerson and Kylee Crofcheck had four goals, Olymia Friedel three goals and Londyn Randall two goals to lead the West girls (12-2).