WILSONVILLE — West Albany girls soccer defeated Wilsonville in dramatic fashion on Monday night as the Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal via a corner kick with 12 seconds left to seal the 3-2 victory.
The Bulldogs (3-1) travel to Hood River Valley on Saturday.
Stayton 3, Philomath 2
PHILOMATH — Philomath opened Oregon West action with a home loss. Alivia Pittman and Quincy Pittman scored for PHS (1-2-0), which resumes OWC action at Sweet Home on Thursday.
South Albany 3, McKay 1
South Albany remained undefeated by topping the visiting 6A Royal Scots. South (3-0) resumes nonleague action at 4A Newport on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Crescent Valley fell 4-1 to visiting North Marion on Tuesday in a nonleague boys soccer game.
The Raiders (0-1-2) host Ridgeview on Tuesday in another nonleague game.
Wilsonville 4, West Albany 1
WILSONVILLE — The Bulldogs allowed two goals in each half and fell to Wilsonville in the nonleague game.
Zach Reese scored for West in the first half. The Bulldogs (2-2-0) play at Hood River Valley on Saturday in their next game.
Stayton 4, Philomath 0
STAYTON — Philomath couldn't find an offensive groove in its league opener against Stayton as the Warriors were shutout.
The Warriors (1-1-1) host Sweet Home on Thursday.
Faith Bible 4, Jefferson 3
HILLSBORO — The Lions fell in a high-scoring season opener. They begin the Central Valley Conference season on Thursday by hosting Pleasant Hill.
Woodburn 16, Sweet Home 0
SWEET HOME — The Huskies took an Oregon West Conference play with a home loss.
Sweet Home (0-2) plays at Philomath on Thursday.