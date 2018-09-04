Subscribe for 17¢ / day
WILSONVILLE — West Albany girls soccer defeated Wilsonville in dramatic fashion on Monday night as the Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal via a corner kick with 12 seconds left to seal the 3-2 victory.

The Bulldogs (3-1) travel to Hood River Valley on Saturday. 

Stayton 3, Philomath 2

PHILOMATH — Philomath opened Oregon West action with a home loss. Alivia Pittman and Quincy Pittman scored for PHS (1-2-0), which resumes OWC action at Sweet Home on Thursday.

South Albany 3, McKay 1

South Albany remained undefeated by topping the visiting 6A Royal Scots. South (3-0) resumes nonleague action at 4A Newport on Saturday.

Boys soccer

Crescent Valley fell 4-1 to visiting North Marion on Tuesday in a nonleague boys soccer game.

The Raiders (0-1-2) host Ridgeview on Tuesday in another nonleague game.

Wilsonville 4, West Albany 1

WILSONVILLE — The Bulldogs allowed two goals in each half and fell to Wilsonville in the nonleague game.

Zach Reese scored for West in the first half. The Bulldogs (2-2-0) play at Hood River Valley on Saturday in their next game.

Stayton 4, Philomath 0

STAYTON — Philomath couldn't find an offensive groove in its league opener against Stayton as the Warriors were shutout.

The Warriors (1-1-1) host Sweet Home on Thursday.

Faith Bible 4, Jefferson 3

HILLSBORO — The Lions fell in a high-scoring season opener. They begin the Central Valley Conference season on Thursday by hosting Pleasant Hill.

Woodburn 16, Sweet Home 0

SWEET HOME — The Huskies took an Oregon West Conference play with a home loss.

Sweet Home (0-2) plays at Philomath on Thursday.

