Prep soccer roundup: West Albany falls in 5A quarterfinal at North Eugene

West Albany fell 1-0 at North Eugene in the 5A girls soccer quarterfinals on Saturday.

The game was scoreless at the half. North Eugene ultimately scored the winning goal off a free kick which got knocked down in the box and was sent into the low corner by a Highlanders attacker.

West Albany's best chance to score was in the first half on a free kick by Nikki Beers. The shot went over the keepers' fingers and just over the top of the crossbar.

West Albany coach Erik Ihde credited keeper Shelby Tarrant for making several saves to keep the game close, and sweeper Maya D'Alessio for anchoring the defense.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a record of 9-7.

"I feel like we played our best soccer at the end of the year and finished strong. I’m very proud of these girls," Ihde said.

Crescent Valley 2, Corvallis 1

The Raiders edged the Spartans in a 5A quarterfinal Saturday night. Crescent Valley (12-1-1) advances to face Wilsonville (16-0-1) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats will host that match.

Boys soccer

Corvallis shut out Ashland 3-0 on Saturday in the 5A quarterfinals. The Spartans (11-3-2) will play at Willamette (15-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Philomath 1, McLoughlin 0

One goal was enough for the Warriors (15-1) to advance in the 4A state playoffs. Philomath will host North Marion (11-2-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crescent Valley High in the 4A semifinals.

